Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mexico
  4. Mexican Stock Exchange
  5. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CEMEX CPO   MXP225611567

CEMEX, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(CEMEX CPO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-08
7.880 MXN   +2.74%
05:50pCEMEX B DE C : announces its 2022 Building Award International finalists
PU
09/07CEMEX B DE C : provides cement for longest bridge in the Philippines
PU
08/31CEMEX B DE C : announces closing of divestment of its operations in Costa Rica and El Salvador
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CEMEX B de C : announces its 2022 Building Award International finalists

09/12/2022 | 05:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
CEMEX announces its 2022 Building Award International finalists

September 12, 2022

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. ("CEMEX") announced today the 26 finalists that will participate in the International Edition of the 2022 CEMEX Building Award, a competition that recognizes the best construction projects around the world for their creative and innovative use of concrete.

This year the competition features architecture and infrastructure projects from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Egypt, France, Jamaica, Mexico, Montenegro, Panama, Poland, the Philippines, and Spain.

"We are very excited to recognize our customer's contributions to innovative and sustainable construction, live and in person for the first time since 2019," said Fernando A. González, CEO of CEMEX. "It is essential to remain close to our customers and provide a space to showcase the best in global construction."

The competition is divided into 5 categories: Building, Collective Space, Infrastructure, Residential Housing, and Social Housing.

The finalist projects can also win one of the four Special Awards focused on environmental preservation and social impact: Innovation in Construction, Social Value, Sustainable Building, and Universal Accessibility.

An international jury of 14 prestigious members from the construction industry met in June of this year to select the finalists from a pool of 433 entries.

The CEMEX Building Award is one of the most recognized prizes in the construction industry, fostering creativity, sustainability, and innovation. The award encourages a respectful exchange of ideas, best practices, and construction solutions between industry professionals around the world.

After two years of celebrating the event virtually, this year's ceremony will be held in person in Mexico City on November 3rd, 2022. It will also be broadcast on the Building Awards official webpage starting at 7:30 pm (CDT).

The complete list of international finalists of the 2022 CEMEX Building Award is published at: www.premioobrascemex.com

CEMEX (NYSE: CX) is a global construction materials company that is building a better future through sustainable products and solutions. CEMEX is committed to achieving carbon neutrality through relentless innovation and industry-leading research and development. CEMEX is at the forefront of the circular economy in the construction value chain and is pioneering ways to increase the use of waste and residues as alternative raw materials and fuels in its operations with the use of new technologies. CEMEX offers cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions in growing markets around the world, powered by a multinational workforce focused on providing a superior customer experience, enabled by digital technologies. For more information, please visit: cemex.com


​​​​​​​###

CEMEX assumes no obligation to update or correct the information contained in this press release. CEMEX does not guarantee that the event described in this press release will take place on the date herein indicated as many factors outside of the control of CEMEX could cause for the event to be canceled. CEMEX assumes that the project finalists accessible through this press release have the rights to present the corresponding projects for purposes of the awards referenced in this release, but CEMEX is not responsible for any ownership or rights issues that any project finalist may have with respect to their corresponding project.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Media Relations

Jorge Pérez

+52 (81) 8259-6666

jorgeluis.perez@cemex.com

Analyst and Investor Relations

Alfredo Garza / Fabián Orta

+1 (212) 317-6011 / +52 (81) 8888-4327

ir@cemex.com

*

Disclaimer

CEMEX SAB de CV published this content on 12 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2022 21:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CEMEX, S.A.B. DE C.V.
05:50pCEMEX B DE C : announces its 2022 Building Award International finalists
PU
09/07CEMEX B DE C : provides cement for longest bridge in the Philippines
PU
08/31CEMEX B DE C : announces closing of divestment of its operations in Costa Rica and El Salv..
PU
08/29How industry is depending on carbon capture technology for climate goals
RE
08/24CEMEX B DE C : announces production expansion plan in Jamaica
PU
08/23CEMEX B DE C : implements hydrogen technology in the Dominican Republic as part of its Fut..
PU
08/05Berenberg Bank Adjusts Price Target on Cemex to $4.70 From $5, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
08/04CEMEX B DE C : invests in global venture fund oriented to sustainable construction
PU
08/02Cemex Takes Action to Reduce Road Transportation CO2 Emissions
BU
08/02Cemex Adding Nearly 200 Natural Gas-Powered Trucks to Fleet
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CEMEX, S.A.B. DE C.V.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 15 805 M - -
Net income 2022 820 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 449 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,20x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 738 M 5 769 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 47 324
Free-Float 31,8%
Chart CEMEX, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEMEX, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 0,40 $
Average target price 0,64 $
Spread / Average Target 62,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fernando Angel González Olivieri Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Maher Al-Haffar CFO, Executive VP-Finance & Administration
Rogelio Zambrano Lozano Executive Chairman
Armando Jorge García Segovia Independent Director
Rodolfo García Muriel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEMEX, S.A.B. DE C.V.-43.67%5 738
CRH PLC-18.95%27 577
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED-10.64%24 574
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-17.23%22 834
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.-19.12%22 224
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED7.77%14 423