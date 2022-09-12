CEMEX B de C : announces its 2022 Building Award International finalists

CEMEX announces its 2022 Building Award International finalists

September 12, 2022

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. ("CEMEX") announced today the 26 finalists that will participate in the International Edition of the 2022 CEMEX Building Award, a competition that recognizes the best construction projects around the world for their creative and innovative use of concrete.

This year the competition features architecture and infrastructure projects from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Egypt, France, Jamaica, Mexico, Montenegro, Panama, Poland, the Philippines, and Spain.

"We are very excited to recognize our customer's contributions to innovative and sustainable construction, live and in person for the first time since 2019," said Fernando A. González, CEO of CEMEX. "It is essential to remain close to our customers and provide a space to showcase the best in global construction."

The competition is divided into 5 categories: Building, Collective Space, Infrastructure, Residential Housing, and Social Housing.

The finalist projects can also win one of the four Special Awards focused on environmental preservation and social impact: Innovation in Construction, Social Value, Sustainable Building, and Universal Accessibility.

An international jury of 14 prestigious members from the construction industry met in June of this year to select the finalists from a pool of 433 entries.

The CEMEX Building Award is one of the most recognized prizes in the construction industry, fostering creativity, sustainability, and innovation. The award encourages a respectful exchange of ideas, best practices, and construction solutions between industry professionals around the world.

After two years of celebrating the event virtually, this year's ceremony will be held in person in Mexico City on November 3rd, 2022. It will also be broadcast on the Building Awards official webpage starting at 7:30 pm (CDT).

The complete list of international finalists of the 2022 CEMEX Building Award is published at: www.premioobrascemex.com

CEMEX (NYSE: CX) is a global construction materials company that is building a better future through sustainable products and solutions. CEMEX is committed to achieving carbon neutrality through relentless innovation and industry-leading research and development. CEMEX is at the forefront of the circular economy in the construction value chain and is pioneering ways to increase the use of waste and residues as alternative raw materials and fuels in its operations with the use of new technologies. CEMEX offers cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions in growing markets around the world, powered by a multinational workforce focused on providing a superior customer experience, enabled by digital technologies. For more information, please visit: cemex.com

