Monterrey, Mexico. August 30, 2023 - Cemex is strengthening its aggregates supply in Europe with the purchase of two quarries near Madrid as part of its strategic bolt-on acquisition strategy. Madrid and its surrounding areas are currently undergoing major urban expansion. Through this acquisition, Cemex is better positioned to serve customers in the area, particularly for infrastructure projects.

The deal strengthens Cemex's limestone reserves and includes all necessary elements for Cemex to provide better and faster service to the growing metropolis. These acquisitions reiterate Cemex's commitment to promoting a circular economy by integrating a waste management facility owned and managed by a third party that will seek partnership opportunities with Regenera, Cemex's circular waste management business.

"These acquisitions strengthen our existing network and enable us to better serve a growing market with high-quality, sustainable, and circular products," said Sergio Menéndez, President of Cemex Europe, Middle East, Africa & Asia. "We are excited to be part of Madrid's growth, which contributes to improving the quality of life of its residents and setting an example for more sustainable and circular cities."

Earlier in 2023, Cemex acquired a mortar plant near Madrid that is intended to serve the ongoing renovation wave in the city.

Cemex's growth strategy, introduced in 2020, focuses on bolt-on and margin enhancement investments across its four core businesses, mainly in developed markets. In its second quarter 2023 report, Cemex disclosed incremental EBITDA contribution of US$46 million from growth investments and Urbanization Solutions.

About Cemex

Cemex (NYSE: CX) is a global construction materials company that is building a better future through sustainable products and solutions. Cemex is committed to achieving carbon neutrality through relentless innovation and industry-leading research and development. Cemex is at the forefront of the circular economy in the construction value chain and is pioneering ways to increase the use of waste and residues as alternative raw materials and fuels in its operations with the help of new technologies. Cemex offers cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions in growing markets around the world, powered by a multinational workforce focused on providing a superior customer experience enabled by digital technologies. For more information, please visit: www.cemex.com

###

Except as the context may otherwise require, references in this press release to "Cemex," the "company," "we," "us," or "our" refer to Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Cemex intends these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the U.S. federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements reflect Cemex's current expectations and projections about future events based on Cemex's knowledge of present facts and circumstances and assumptions about future events, as well as Cemex's current plans based on such facts and circumstances, unless otherwise indicated. These statements necessarily involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from Cemex's expectations, including, among others, risks, uncertainties, and assumptions discussed in Cemex's most recent annual report and detailed from time to time in CEMEX's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores), which factors are incorporated herein by reference, which if materialized could ultimately lead to Cemex's expectations, expected results, and/or the transaction referred in this press release not producing the expected benefits and/or results. Forward-looking statements should not be considered guarantees of future performance, nor the results or developments are indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods. These factors may be revised or supplemented, and the information contained in this press release is subject to change without notice, but Cemex is not under, and expressly disclaims, any obligation to update or correct this press release or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. Any or all of Cemex's forward-looking statements may turn out to be inaccurate. Accordingly, undue reliance on forward-looking statements should not be placed, as such forward-looking statements speak only as of the dates on which they are made. The content of this press release is for informational purposes only, and you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.