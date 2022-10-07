CEMEX B de C : closes new 500 million unsecured sustainability-linked loan

CEMEX closes new €500 million unsecured sustainability-linked loan

October 7, 2022

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. ("CEMEX") (NYSE: CX) announced today that it has successfully closed a new €500 million 3-year sustainability-linked term loan (the "Term Loan"), the proceeds of which will be used to repay other debt.

The new Term Loan, which is denominated exclusively in Euros, has nearly identical terms and conditions to those in the Credit Agreement dated October 29, 2021, including guarantor structure, financial covenants and a parallel interest rate margin grid.

The Term Loan was issued under CEMEX's Sustainability-linked Financing Framework (the "Framework"), increasing the amount of debt that is linked to the company's Future in Action strategy and its ultimate vision of a carbon-neutral economy. All sustainability-linked loans issued under the Framework have the same metrics and adjustments to the interest rate margin.

"This new Term Loan represents a continuation in our journey to align the company's financing to our climate strategy while building on our longstanding banking relations," said CEMEX CFO Maher Al-Haffar. "Together with our recent liability management exercise, this transaction allows CEMEX to take advantage of current market volatility to generate value for our shareholders."

The Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Arrangers under the Term Loan are BBVA México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero BBVA México ("BBVA"), BNP Paribas, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., and Mizuho Bank Ltd., New York Branch. Additionally, BBVA acted as Sustainability Structuring Agent.

