CEMEX B de C : files annual report on form 20-F for fiscal year 2022

Monterrey, Mexico. April 28, 2023 - Cemex filed today its annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 on Form 20-F with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The annual report on Form 20-F is available on Cemex's website via the following link: www.cemex.com/20FReport2022 and is also available on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov. Cemex will provide a hard copy of its annual report on Form 20-F, including audited financial statements, free of charge to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Cemex Investor Relations at +1 (212) 317-6011 or ir@cemex.com



