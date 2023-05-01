CEMEX B de C : files annual report on form 20-F for fiscal year 2022 - Form 6-K
Cemex files annual report on form 20-F for fiscal year 2022
Monterrey, Mexico. April 28, 2023 - Cemex filed today its annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 on Form 20-F with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").
The annual report on Form 20-F is available on Cemex's website via the following link: www.cemex.com/20FReport2022, and is also available on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov. Cemex will provide a hard copy of its annual report on Form 20-F, including audited financial statements, free of charge to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Cemex Investor Relations at +1(212) 317-6011 or ir@cemex.com.
About Cemex
Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Cemex") (NYSE: CX) is a global construction materials company that is building a better future through sustainable products and solutions. Cemex is committed to achieving carbon neutrality through relentless innovation and industry-leading research and development. Cemex is at the forefront of the circular economy in the construction value chain and is pioneering ways to increase the use of waste and residues as alternative raw materials and fuels in its operations with the help of new technologies. Cemex offers cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions in growing markets around the world, powered by a multinational workforce focused on providing a superior customer experience enabled by digital technologies. For more information, please visit: www.cemex.com
Contact information
Analyst and Investor Relations - Monterrey
Fabián Orta
+52 (81) 8888-4327
ir@cemex.com
Analyst and Investor Relations - New York
Scott Pollack
+1 (212) 317-6011
ir@cemex.com
Media Relations
Jorge Pérez
+52 (81) 8259-6666
jorgeluis.perez@cemex.com
The information contained in the annual report filed on Form 20-F referenced above (the "Report") contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Cemex intends these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. You should refer to the "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in the Report for a description of circumstances under which any or all of Cemex's forward-looking statements contained in the Report may turn out to be incorrect or inaccurate. These statements necessarily involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from Cemex's expectations. These factors may be revised or supplemented, but Cemex is not under, and expressly disclaims, any obligation to update or correct the Report or any forward-looking statement contained therein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Any or all of Cemex's forward-looking statements may turn out to be inaccurate. Accordingly, undue reliance on forward-looking statements should not be placed, as such forward-looking statements speak only as of the dates on which they are made. Readers should review future reports filed by Cemex with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores). Cemex is not responsible for the content of any third-party website or webpage referenced to or accessible through this press release.