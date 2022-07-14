Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mexico
  4. Mexican Stock Exchange
  5. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CEMEX CPO   MXP225611567

CEMEX, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(CEMEX CPO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-12
8.080 MXN    0.00%
07/11Mexico's Cemex acquires majority stake in German aggregates producer
RE
07/11CEMEX B DE C : acquires majority stake in German aggregates company
PU
07/11CEMEX, S.A.B. DE C.V. (BMV : CEMEX CPO) acquired 53% stake in Prostein Gmbh & Co. Kg.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CEMEX B de C : joins efforts to clean Nile River in Egypt

07/14/2022 | 05:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
CEMEX joins efforts to clean Nile River in Egypt

July 14, 2022

  • CEMEX has signed a three-year agreement with VeryNile to help remove waste from the Nile River.
  • CEMEX will use some of the collected waste as an alternative to fossil fuels in its Assiut cement plant.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. ("CEMEX") announced today it has signed a three-year agreement to support waste removal efforts in Egypt's Nile River. Some of the waste will be used as a more sustainable alternative to fossil fuels at CEMEX's Assiut cement plant.

CEMEX will be collaborating with VeryNile, an initiative supported by the Ministry of the Environment in Egypt that develops eco-friendly solutions to remove inorganic waste from the Nile River. CEMEX will provide financial support to double the amount of waste collected and contribute to the direct employment of over 100 people in the fishing community of Qursaya. The program also includes activities to raise awareness among citizens to help reduce pollution and preserve the Nile River.

"CEMEX provides cities and other industries with solutions for waste management, helping build a zero-waste circular economy. The unique characteristics of our production process allows us to co-process over 1.5 million tons of waste per year in the EMEA region, equivalent to the annual waste generated by a city the size of Madrid or Berlin," said Sergio Menendez, President of CEMEX Europe, Middle East, Africa & Asia. "This collaboration will help ramp up waste collection efforts in the Nile River, replace fossil fuels in our production process, and lower our carbon footprint in Egypt."

CEMEX is a net consumer of waste and provides waste management solutions in several cities around the globe. In 2021, CEMEX managed over 23 million tons of waste and byproducts from other industries globally.

Using waste as an alternative to fossil fuels mitigates the amount of waste sent to landfills. Landfilling generates methane, a greenhouse gas that is up to 80 times more harmful to the environment than CO2. As part of its Future in Action program to reach carbon neutrality, CEMEX aims to increase its alternative fuels consumption globally to 50% by 2030.

The partnership with VeryNile also aligns with CEMEX's commitment to foster a just transition to a low-carbon economy by remaining mindful of employability and lessening the divide between developed and developing nations. Education will be another major component of this partnership with an awareness campaign to change human behavior and reduce the creation of waste.

CEMEX's commitment to clean waterways extends throughout its global operations. In Mexico, the company is part of the "United for the Mexican Beaches" initiative. In June 2022, beach cleanup activities were carried out along five kilometers of coastline in Oaxaca in which more than 50 thousand PET plastic bottles were collected.

CEMEX (NYSE: CX) is a global construction materials company that is building a better future through sustainable products and solutions. CEMEX is committed to achieving carbon neutrality through relentless innovation and industry-leading research and development. CEMEX is at the forefront of the circular economy in the construction value chain and is pioneering ways to increase the use of waste and residues as alternative raw materials and fuels in its operations with the use of new technologies. CEMEX offers cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions in growing markets around the world, powered by a multinational workforce focused on providing a superior customer experience, enabled by digital technologies. For more information, please visit: cemex.com


​​​​​​​###

CEMEX assumes no obligation to update or correct the information contained in this press release. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. CEMEX intends these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the U.S. federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements reflect CEMEX's current expectations and projections about future events based on CEMEX's knowledge of present facts and circumstances and assumptions about future events, as well as CEMEX's current plans based on such facts and circumstances. These statements necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from CEMEX's expectations. The content of this press release is for informational purposes only, and you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. CEMEX is not responsible for the content of any third-party website or webpage referenced to or accessible through this press release.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Media Relations

Jorge Pérez

+52 (81) 8259-6666

jorgeluis.perez@cemex.com

Analyst and Investor Relations

Alfredo Garza / Fabián Orta

+1 (212) 317-6011 / +52 (81) 8888-4327

ir@cemex.com

*

Disclaimer

CEMEX SAB de CV published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 21:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CEMEX, S.A.B. DE C.V.
07/11Mexico's Cemex acquires majority stake in German aggregates producer
RE
07/11CEMEX B DE C : acquires majority stake in German aggregates company
PU
07/11CEMEX, S.A.B. DE C.V. (BMV : CEMEX CPO) acquired 53% stake in Prostein Gmbh & Co. Kg.
CI
07/06CEMEX Supports Initiative to Clean Mexican Beaches
BU
06/27CEMEX B DE C : CONTINUES TO LEAD IN CLIMATE ACTION WITH ITS NEW GREEN FINANCING FRAMEWORK ..
PU
06/27CEMEX Continues to Lead in Climate Action With Its New Green Financing Framework
BU
06/10Cemex S.A.B. Shares Fall After Berenberg Bank Downgrade
MT
06/10Berenberg Bank Downgrades Cemex S.A.B. to Hold From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $5 Fro..
MT
06/02CEMEX B DE C : and Enel Green Power join forces in Guatemala to build a more sustainable f..
PU
05/31 Cemex and Partners Inaugurate the Carbon Neutral Alliance at Rüdersdorf Cement Plant
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CEMEX, S.A.B. DE C.V.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 15 585 M - -
Net income 2022 763 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 472 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,40x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 567 M 5 567 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 46 876
Free-Float 31,8%
Chart CEMEX, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEMEX, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 0,38 $
Average target price 0,76 $
Spread / Average Target 100%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fernando Angel González Olivieri Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Maher Al-Haffar CFO, Executive VP-Finance & Administration
Rogelio Zambrano Lozano Executive Chairman
Dionisio Garza Medina Independent Director
Armando Jorge García Segovia Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEMEX, S.A.B. DE C.V.-42.24%5 724
CRH PLC-26.32%25 945
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED-23.61%20 998
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-29.53%19 441
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.-29.70%19 314
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED-13.75%11 538