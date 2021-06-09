CEMEX B de C : STRENGTHENS CAPITAL STRUCTURE WITH SALE OF US$1.0 BILLION OF 5.125% SUBORDINATED NOTES (Form 6-K)

CEMEX STRENGTHENS CAPITAL STRUCTURE WITH SALE OF US$1.0 BILLION OF 5.125% SUBORDINATED NOTES MONTERREY, MEXICO. JUNE 9, 2021 - CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. ('CEMEX') (NYSE: CX) announced today that, on June 8, 2021, it successfully closed its previously announced offering of US$1.0 billion of its 5.125% subordinated notes with no fixed maturity. CEMEX intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including to repay indebtedness. CEMEX expects that the structure of the notes (subordinated, deferrable interest, no fixed maturity) will assist in reaching its 'Operation Resilience' goals of reducing its leverage ratio and regaining an investment grade capital structure. As previously disclosed, in September 2020, to respond to critical market changes resulting from the pandemic, CEMEX launched 'Operation Resilience', its medium-term strategy. 'The purpose of this transaction is to further CEMEX in its pursuit of an investment grade capital structure and a commensurate leverage ratio,' said Maher Al-Haffar, CFO of CEMEX. CEMEX is a global construction materials company that is building a better future through sustainable products and solutions. CEMEX is committed to achieving carbon neutrality through relentless innovation and industry-leading research and development. CEMEX is at the forefront of the circular economy in the construction value chain and is pioneering ways to increase the use of waste and residues as alternative raw materials and fuels in its operations with the use of new technologies. CEMEX offers cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions in growing markets around the world, powered by a multinational workforce focused on providing a superior customer experience, enabled by digital technologies. For more information, please visit: www.cemex.com ### This communication is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell or buy any securities of CEMEX in any transaction. The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'), or any state securities laws, and they may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. The Notes were offered only to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A and outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S, both as promulgated under the Securities Act. THE NOTES HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED WITH THE MEXICAN NATIONAL SECURITIES REGISTRY (REGISTRO NACIONAL DE VALORES, OR 'RNV'), MAINTAINED BY THE MEXICAN NATIONAL BANKING AND SECURITIES COMMISSION (COMISIÓN NACIONAL BANCARIA Y DE VALORES, OR 'CNBV'), AND THEREFORE WERE NOT 1

