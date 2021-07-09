Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mexico
  4. Mexican Stock Exchange
  5. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CEMEX CPO   MXP225611567

CEMEX, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(CEMEX CPO)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CEMEX B de C : closes divestment of its Buñol white cement plant and part of its white cement business

07/09/2021 | 11:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
CEMEX closes divestment of its Buñol white cement plant and part of its white cement business

July 9, 2021

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. ('CEMEX') (NYSE: CX) announced today that it has successfully closed the previously announced sale of its white cement business, including its Buñol cement plant in Spain, to Çimsa Çimento Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S., for a total consideration of approximately U.S.$155 million.

CEMEX will retain its white cement assets, business activities and investments in Mexico and the United States, as these are not part of the announced divestment.

Proceeds from this divestment will be used primarily to fund the company's bolt-on investment growth strategy in its core businesses and geographies, as well as to reduce debt.

CEMEX is a global construction materials company that is building a better future through sustainable products and solutions. CEMEX is committed to achieving carbon neutrality through relentless innovation and industry-leading research and development. CEMEX is at the forefront of the circular economy in the construction value chain and is pioneering ways to increase the use of waste and residues as alternative raw materials and fuels in its operations with the use of new technologies. CEMEX offers cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions in growing markets around the world, powered by a multinational workforce focused on providing a superior customer experience, enabled by digital technologies. For more information, please visit: cemex.com

CEMEX assumes no obligation to update or correct the information contained in this press release. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. CEMEX intends these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the U.S. federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements reflect CEMEX's current expectations and projections about future events based on CEMEX's knowledge of present facts and circumstances and assumptions about future events, as well as CEMEX's current plans based on such facts and circumstances. These statements necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from CEMEX's expectations. The content of this press release is for informational purposes only, and you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect actual results may vary materially from those described herein. CEMEX assumes no obligation, nor intends, to update or correct the information contained in this press release.

Disclaimer

CEMEX SAB de CV published this content on 09 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2021 15:37:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CEMEX, S.A.B. DE C.V.
11:38aCEMEX B DE C  : closes divestment of its Buñol white cement plant and part of it..
PU
07/06Egypt's competition authority approves cement quotas, document says
RE
06/28CEMEX B DE C  : Bradesco Upgrades Cemex to Outperform from Neutral, Adjusts Pric..
MT
06/28CEMEX B DE C  : Berenberg Adjusts Price Target on Cemex to $11 From $10, Reitera..
MT
06/25CEMEX B DE C  : Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Cemex to $11 From $10, Reiterat..
MT
06/24CEMEX B DE C  : commits to lead the industry in climate action
PU
06/24CEMEX B DE C  : COMMITS TO LEAD THE INDUSTRY IN CLIMATE ACTION (Form 6-K)
PU
06/24CEMEX B DE C  : ACHIEVES INVESTMENT-GRADE CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND ACCELERATES GROW..
PU
06/18CEMEX B DE C  : Plans to Redeem $536.1 Million of 2024 Notes
MT
06/18CEMEX B DE C  : Material Event (Form 6-K)
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14 369 M - -
Net income 2021 1 103 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 634 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11 980 M 11 989 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,43x
EV / Sales 2022 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 42 304
Free-Float 31,3%
Chart CEMEX, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEMEX, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 0,81 $
Average target price 1,01 $
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fernando Angel González Olivieri Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Maher Al-Haffar CFO, Executive VP-Finance & Administration
Rogelio Zambrano Lozano Executive Chairman
Dionisio Garza Medina Independent Director
Armando Jorge García Segovia Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEMEX, S.A.B. DE C.V.58.52%12 817
CRH PLC21.99%40 996
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED30.52%26 931
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY16.56%23 563
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.25.38%22 407
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG19.41%17 863