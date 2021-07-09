CEMEX B de C : closes divestment of its Buñol white cement plant and part of its white cement business

CEMEX closes divestment of its Buñol white cement plant and part of its white cement business

July 9, 2021

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. ('CEMEX') (NYSE: CX) announced today that it has successfully closed the previously announced sale of its white cement business, including its Buñol cement plant in Spain, to Çimsa Çimento Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S., for a total consideration of approximately U.S.$155 million.

CEMEX will retain its white cement assets, business activities and investments in Mexico and the United States, as these are not part of the announced divestment.

Proceeds from this divestment will be used primarily to fund the company's bolt-on investment growth strategy in its core businesses and geographies, as well as to reduce debt.

