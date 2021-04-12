Log in
CEMEX B de C : strengthens footprint in France

04/12/2021 | 12:36pm EDT
CEMEX strengthens footprint in France

April 12, 2021

  • The company will take a step forward to complement its portfolio of products and services for sustainable urbanization across the construction value chain.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. ('CEMEX') (NYSE: CX) announced today that it signed an agreement to expand its network in France with the acquisition of aggregate assets in the North Paris Metropolitan area, as part of its strategy to enhance its vertically integrated positions near growing metropolises.

CEMEX will acquire certain assets of Eqiom Granulats, including two strategically located aggregate quarries and one rail-enabled platform that will improve customer service in Paris and surrounding areas.

'This acquisition will allow us to better serve our customers by integrating and complementing our portfolio to provide a comprehensive and sustainable offering, directly aimed at the rapidly growing needs of the North Paris Metropolitan area,' said Sergio Menendez, President of CEMEX Europe, Middle East, Africa & Asia. 'This is a clear example of the efforts that we are doing to foster EBITDA growth by investing in key high-growth urban centers worldwide.'

Subject to customary closing conditions, CEMEX currently expects to finalize this transaction during the second quarter of 2021.

CEMEX is a global building materials company that provides high-quality products and reliable services. CEMEX has a rich history of improving the well-being of those it serves through innovative building solutions, efficiency advancements, and efforts to promote a sustainable future. For more information, please visit: www.cemex.com

The content of this press release is for informational purposes only and shall not be construed as advice to invest in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. ('CEMEX'). This press release contains forward-looking statements and information that are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. These forward-looking statements reflect CEMEX's and its direct and indirect subsidiaries (the 'CEMEX Group', CEMEX inclusive) current expectations and projections about future events based on the CEMEX Group's knowledge of present facts and circumstances and assumptions about future events, as well as the CEMEX Group's current plans based on such facts and circumstances. These statements necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the CEMEX Group's expectations. No assurance can be given that the transaction described herein will be consummated or as to the ultimate terms of such transaction. Many risks, uncertainties, and other important factors could cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the CEMEX Group to be materially different from those expressed or implied in this press release. You are urged to carefully consider the risks, uncertainties, and other factors that affect the CEMEX Group's business and operations and should review future reports and press releases filed by CEMEX with the Mexican National Banking and Securities Commission, the Mexican Stock Exchange, and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. CEMEX assumes no obligation to, and will not, update or correct the information contained in this press release.

CEMEX SAB de CV published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
