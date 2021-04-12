CEMEX B de C : strengthens footprint in France

CEMEX strengthens footprint in France

April 12, 2021

The company will take a step forward to complement its portfolio of products and services for sustainable urbanization across the construction value chain.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. ('CEMEX') (NYSE: CX) announced today that it signed an agreement to expand its network in France with the acquisition of aggregate assets in the North Paris Metropolitan area, as part of its strategy to enhance its vertically integrated positions near growing metropolises.

CEMEX will acquire certain assets of Eqiom Granulats, including two strategically located aggregate quarries and one rail-enabled platform that will improve customer service in Paris and surrounding areas.

'This acquisition will allow us to better serve our customers by integrating and complementing our portfolio to provide a comprehensive and sustainable offering, directly aimed at the rapidly growing needs of the North Paris Metropolitan area,' said Sergio Menendez, President of CEMEX Europe, Middle East, Africa & Asia. 'This is a clear example of the efforts that we are doing to foster EBITDA growth by investing in key high-growth urban centers worldwide.'

Subject to customary closing conditions, CEMEX currently expects to finalize this transaction during the second quarter of 2021.

CEMEX is a global building materials company that provides high-quality products and reliable services. CEMEX has a rich history of improving the well-being of those it serves through innovative building solutions, efficiency advancements, and efforts to promote a sustainable future. For more information, please visit: www.cemex.com

