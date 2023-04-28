Advanced search
    CEMEX CPO   MXP225611567

CEMEX, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(CEMEX CPO)
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-24
10.51 MXN   +1.06%
04/28Cemex B De C : files annual report on form 20-F for fiscal year 2022
PU
04/28Cemex B De C : presenta su reporte anual para el ejercicio fiscal 2022
PU
04/21Cemex, S.A.B. De C.V. Announces Notice of Full Redemption
CI
CEMEX B de C : presenta su reporte anual para el ejercicio fiscal 2022

04/28/2023 | 11:28pm EDT
Cemex presenta su reporte anual para el ejercicio fiscal 2022
28/04/2023

Monterrey, México. 28 de abril de 2023 - Cemex presentó hoy su reporte anual para el ejercicio fiscal concluido el 31 de diciembre de 2022 ante la Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (la "BMV").

El reporte anual está disponible en la página web de Cemex en la siguiente liga: www.cemex.com/InformeBMV2022 y también está disponible en la página web de la BMV en www.bmv.com.mx. Cemex proporcionará una copia impresa de su reporte anual, incluyendo los estados financieros auditados, sin cargo alguno a sus accionistas y tenedores de ADS que lo soliciten. Las solicitudes deben dirigirse a Relaciones con Inversionistas de Cemex al +52 (81) 8888-4327 o ir@cemex.com

Acerca de Cemex
Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Cemex") (BMV: CEMEXCPO) es una compañía global de materiales para la construcción dedicada a construir un mejor futuro a través de productos y soluciones sostenibles. Cemex está comprometida a alcanzar una neutralidad de carbono a través de innovación constante y liderazgo en investigación y desarrollo dentro de la industria. Cemex está al frente de la economía circular dentro de la cadena de valor de la construcción y promueve procesos novedosos con el uso de tecnologías avanzadas para incrementar el uso de residuos y desechos como materias primas y combustibles alternos en sus operaciones. Cemex ofrece cemento, concreto premezclado, agregados, y soluciones urbanas en mercados de rápido crecimiento alrededor del mundo, impulsada por una fuerza de trabajo multinacional enfocada en brindar una experiencia superior al cliente, habilitada por tecnologías digitales. Para más información, por favor visite www.cemex.com

CEMEX (NYSE: CX) is a global construction materials company that is building a better future through sustainable products and solutions. CEMEX is committed to achieving carbon neutrality through relentless innovation and industry-leading research and development. CEMEX is at the forefront of the circular economy in the construction value chain and is pioneering ways to increase the use of waste and residues as alternative raw materials and fuels in its operations with the use of new technologies. CEMEX offers cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions in growing markets around the world, powered by a multinational workforce focused on providing a superior customer experience, enabled by digital technologies. For more information, please visit: www.cemex.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. CEMEX intends these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the U.S. federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements reflect CEMEX's current expectations and projections about future events based on CEMEX's knowledge of present facts and circumstances and assumptions about future events, as well as CEMEX's current plans based on such facts and circumstances.

These statements necessarily involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from CEMEX's expectations, including, among others, risks, uncertainties, and assumptions discussed in CEMEX's most recent annual report and detailed from time to time in CEMEX's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which factors are incorporated herein by reference, which if materialized could ultimately lead to CEMEX, including its Regenera business, not reaching the results or having the effects stated in this press release. These factors may be revised or supplemented, but CEMEX is not under, and expressly disclaims, any obligation to update or correct this press release or any forward-looking statement contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Any or all of CEMEX's forward-looking statements may turn out to be inaccurate. Accordingly, undue reliance on forward-looking statements should not be placed, as such forward-looking statements speak only as of the dates on which they are made. The content of this press release is for informational purposes only, and you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. CEMEX is not responsible for the content of any third-party website or webpage referenced to or accessible through this press release.

Media contact
Media Relations
Jorge Pérez
+52 (81) 8259-6666
jorgeluis.perez@cemex.com
Analyst and Investor Relations
Scott Pollak
+1 (212) 317-6011
ir@cemex.com
Fabián Orta
+52 (81) 8888-4327
ir@cemex.com
Attachments

Disclaimer

CEMEX SAB de CV published this content on 28 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2023 03:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
