Monterrey, Mexico. October 4, 2023 - Cemex, S.A.B. of C.V. ("Cemex") (NYSE: CX) announced the successful pricing on October 3, 2023 of its sustainability-linked long-term notes (certificados bursátiles de largo plazo) (the "Notes") for an aggregate principal amount of $6 billion Mexican pesos, a transaction that represents its return to the Mexican debt market after a 15-year absence. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on October 5, 2023, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Notes consist of two tranches: the first, for an amount of $1 billion Mexican pesos with a 3-year tenor at a floating annual interest rate of TIIE 28 plus 0.45 %, and the second, for $5 billion Mexican pesos with a 7-year tenor at a fixed annual interest rate of 11.48%. The Notes are guaranteed by Cemex Concretos, S.A. de C.V., Cemex Operaciones México, S.A. de C.V., Cemex Corp. and Cemex Innovation Holding Ltd.

The net proceeds from this issuance will be used to pay down debt, and accelerate Cemex's growth strategy and pathway to an investment grade capital structure.

"We are very pleased with this new issuance that not only marks the return of Cemex to the local capital markets after a long absence, but it also confirms our commitment to foster the development of a deep and liquid capital market in Mexico." said Maher Al-Haffar, Cemex CFO. "It also aligns with our objective to have 85% of our debt linked to sustainability metrics by 2030."

Certain financial terms of the Notes are linked to compliance with the net carbon emissions indicator of scope 1 and 2, in accordance with the provisions of Cemex's Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework (the "Framework"). Morningstar Sustainalytics, a global leader in ESG research and data, issued a second-party opinion relating to this Framework. The Framework and second-party opinion are both available at: https://www.cemex.com/investors/debt-information/sustainable-finance

This press release does not constitute an offer to acquire, nor a solicitation of an offer to sell or purchase any securities of Cemex in any transaction.

The Notes and their grantors have not been, and will not be, registered under the provisions of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or any state securities law, nor they will be offered or sold in the United States of America.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell or an announcement regarding the Notes in any province or territory of Canada.

The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold, distributed, or otherwise made available in any other form, and shall not be offered, sold, distributed, or otherwise made available to any investor in the European Economic Area.

The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold, distributed or otherwise made available in any other form, and shall not be offered, sold, distributed, or otherwise made available to any investor in the United Kingdom.

