CEMEX B de C : strengthens commitment to decarbonize the construction value chain

CEMEX strengthens commitment to decarbonize the construction value chain

November 21, 2022

CEMEX announced new CCUS projects as it seeks to accelerate its implementation of the game-changing technology as part of its decarbonization roadmap.

CEMEX's current CCUS portfolio of projects have the potential to avoid more than 3 million tons of carbon emissions a year.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. ("CEMEX") announced today that it is continuing its efforts to lead the transition to a net zero construction industry by implementing several new Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) projects throughout its global cement operations.

CCUS can be the final step to reaching net-zero CO 2 after current levers, relying on existing and proven strategies, are maximized to their fullest potential. CEMEX is currently running several CCUS innovation projects that aim to accelerate the creation of new technologies and to enable de implementation of current ones at an industrial scale. In total, current projects have the potential to avoid more than 3 million tons of carbon emissions a year.

"CCUS brings together the essence of our strategic priorities: sustainability and innovation," said Fernando A. González, CEO of CEMEX. "Our Future in Action program to achieve sustainable excellence and become a net-zero company is all about measurable, verified progress towards the most ambitious decarbonization pathway in the industry. Although CCUS technologies are not ready to be scaled quite yet, it will take relentless work and innovation to ensure their viability in time to avoid the most damaging effects of climate change."



CEMEX's new CCUS projects include:



Three Front End Engineering (FEED) studies to scale CCUS technologies at CEMEX plants in Germany, Poland, and the US. The studies fall under the scope of a new global license agreement with Leilac, a subsidiary of Australian technology company Calix. The agreement enables CEMEX to leverage Leilac's highly efficient direct separation technology, to capture CO 2 at a low cost in its operations.

at a low cost in its operations. A US Department of Energy-funded FEED study in collaboration with the independent nonprofit research institute RTI International, to develop a large-scale carbon capture system at CEMEX's Balcones Cement Plant in Texas. Other partners on the project include SLB, a global technology company and the licensor for RTI's NAS solvent capture technology. The study will perform an engineering design for a commercial-scale system able to capture 670,000 metric tons of CO 2 per year, with a carbon capture efficiency above 95%.

per year, with a carbon capture efficiency above 95%. A partnership with leading global CCUS research institute TNO to work on one of the most comprehensive carbon capture, utilization and storage studies in the industry. The study will include eight CEMEX cement plants in Europe, Mexico, and the US, focusing on synergies and creating an environment that brings the industry closer to implementing CCUS at scale.



Future in Action is CEMEX's program to achieve sustainable excellence through climate action, circularity, and natural resource management with the primary objective of becoming a net-zero CO 2 company. Through Future in Action, CEMEX has achieved record-breaking progress in reducing its carbon footprint during the past 18 months.

CEMEX (NYSE: CX) is a global construction materials company that is building a better future through sustainable products and solutions. CEMEX is committed to achieving carbon neutrality through relentless innovation and industry-leading research and development. CEMEX is at the forefront of the circular economy in the construction value chain and is pioneering ways to increase the use of waste and residues as alternative raw materials and fuels in its operations with the use of new technologies. CEMEX offers cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions in growing markets around the world, powered by a multinational workforce focused on providing a superior customer experience, enabled by digital technologies. For more information, please visit: cemex.com

###

CEMEX assumes no obligation to update or correct the information contained in this press release. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. CEMEX intends these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the U.S. federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements reflect CEMEX's current expectations and projections about future events based on CEMEX's knowledge of present facts and circumstances and assumptions about future events, as well as CEMEX's current plans based on such facts and circumstances. These statements necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from CEMEX's expectations. The content of this press release is for informational purposes only, and you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. CEMEX is not responsible for the content of any third-party website or webpage referenced to or accessible through this press release.

CONTACT INFORMATION Media Relations Jorge Pérez +52 (81) 8259-6666 jorgeluis.perez@cemex.com Analyst and Investor Relations Alfredo Garza / Fabián Orta +1 (212) 317-6011 / +52 (81) 8888-4327 ir@cemex.com