CEMEX B de C : strengthens footprint in key metropolitan areas in Spain

CEMEX strengthens footprint in key metropolitan areas in Spain

October 4, 2021

Company to acquire complementary assets in the regions of Madrid and the Balearic Islands.

Investment underscores the company's growth strategy as part of its Operation Resilience program.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. ("CEMEX") (NYSE: CX) announced today that, as part of its growth strategy, it signed an agreement to expand its presence in the regions of Madrid and the Balearic Islands. This investment is accretive and is part of the company's strategy to enhance its vertically integrated positions in high-growth urban centers worldwide.

The assets to be acquired by CEMEX from HeidelbergCement include a limestone quarry with a waste management operation strategically positioned to serve the Madrid metropolitan area and 3 concrete plants that will enhance its vertical integration in the Balearic Islands.

"This acquisition will allow us to better serve our customers by integrating and complementing our portfolio to provide a comprehensive and sustainable offering in the high-growth regions of Madrid and the Balearics Islands," said Sergio Menendez, President of CEMEX Europe, Middle East, Africa & Asia. "This is another example of the efforts that we are taking to optimize our portfolio and foster EBITDA growth by investing in accretive, bolt-on acquisitions."

Subject to customary closing conditions, CEMEX currently expects to finalize this transaction during the first half of 2022.

