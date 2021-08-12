Log in
CEMEX B de C : supplies sustainable low-carbon concrete and recycling services to landmark project in Paris

08/12/2021 | 05:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
CEMEX supplies sustainable low-carbon concrete and recycling services to landmark project in Paris

August 12, 2021

  • The company participated in the construction of the Duo Towers, designed by Ateliers Jean Nouvel.
  • CEMEX supplied sustainable solutions to project in the French capital.
  • The company has a broad portfolio of products and solutions to fulfill customers' needs in the most demanding urban conditions.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. ('CEMEX') announced today that it supplied low-carbon concrete and recycling services for the construction of the Duo Towers in Paris, a spectacular project designed by world-renowned architectural firm Ateliers Jean Nouvel.

Low-carbon materials and recycling services are part of CEMEX's new Urbanization Solutions portfolio, which leverages its product offering in the construction space to provide sustainable solutions in fast-growing metropolises within its operational footprint, particularly in developed markets. The company's presence in Paris is a clear example of CEMEX's focus on growing EBITDA in key high-growth urban centers.

CEMEX supplied more than 40,000 cubic meters of concrete, including low-CO2 mixes, during the three years of construction of the impressive leaning skyscrapers. The concrete was designed with formulations that reduce the buildings' carbon footprint, particularly for the foundations.

CEMEX also provided recycling services through its multimodal transport network, removing approximately 42,000 tons of material. These services are part of the solutions that CEMEX offers to strengthen the circular economy of the industry.

Duo Towers is comprised of two mixed-use skyscrapers. The first tower reaches 180 meters in height and has 39 floors, while the second reaches 125 meters and has 28 floors. The state-of-the-art buildings will include office space, a retail area, a hotel, and an auditorium, among other facilities.

​​​​​​​CEMEX (NYSE: CX) is a global construction materials company that is building a better future through sustainable products and solutions. CEMEX is committed to achieving carbon neutrality through relentless innovation and industry-leading research and development. CEMEX is at the forefront of the circular economy in the construction value chain and is pioneering ways to increase the use of waste and residues as alternative raw materials and fuels in its operations with the use of new technologies. CEMEX offers cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions in growing markets around the world, powered by a multinational workforce focused on providing a superior customer experience, enabled by digital technologies. For more information, please visit: cemex.com

CEMEX assumes no obligation to update or correct the information contained in this press release. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. CEMEX intends these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the U.S. federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements reflect CEMEX's current expectations and projections about future events based on CEMEX's knowledge of present facts and circumstances and assumptions about future events, as well as CEMEX's current plans based on such facts and circumstances. These statements necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from CEMEX's expectations. The content of this press release is for informational purposes only, and you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Disclaimer

CEMEX SAB de CV published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 21:40:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14 634 M - -
Net income 2021 1 301 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 387 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12 015 M 12 030 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,39x
EV / Sales 2022 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 43 771
Free-Float 31,3%
