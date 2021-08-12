CEMEX B de C : supplies sustainable low-carbon concrete and recycling services to landmark project in Paris

CEMEX supplies sustainable low-carbon concrete and recycling services to landmark project in Paris

August 12, 2021

The company participated in the construction of the Duo Towers, designed by Ateliers Jean Nouvel.

CEMEX supplied sustainable solutions to project in the French capital.

The company has a broad portfolio of products and solutions to fulfill customers' needs in the most demanding urban conditions.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. ('CEMEX') announced today that it supplied low-carbon concrete and recycling services for the construction of the Duo Towers in Paris, a spectacular project designed by world-renowned architectural firm Ateliers Jean Nouvel.

Low-carbon materials and recycling services are part of CEMEX's new Urbanization Solutions portfolio, which leverages its product offering in the construction space to provide sustainable solutions in fast-growing metropolises within its operational footprint, particularly in developed markets. The company's presence in Paris is a clear example of CEMEX's focus on growing EBITDA in key high-growth urban centers.

CEMEX supplied more than 40,000 cubic meters of concrete, including low-CO 2 mixes, during the three years of construction of the impressive leaning skyscrapers. The concrete was designed with formulations that reduce the buildings' carbon footprint, particularly for the foundations.

CEMEX also provided recycling services through its multimodal transport network, removing approximately 42,000 tons of material. These services are part of the solutions that CEMEX offers to strengthen the circular economy of the industry.

Duo Towers is comprised of two mixed-use skyscrapers. The first tower reaches 180 meters in height and has 39 floors, while the second reaches 125 meters and has 28 floors. The state-of-the-art buildings will include office space, a retail area, a hotel, and an auditorium, among other facilities.

