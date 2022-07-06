CEMEX Supports Initiative to Clean Mexican Beaches

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (“CEMEX”) announced today that its subsidiary Pro Ambiente participated in the cleanup of La Ventanilla Beach, as part of "United for the Mexican Beaches," a broad initiative that targets reducing pollution on Mexico's coasts. The initiative also aims to ensure waste recycling and avoid generating emissions through the circular economy in this important ecotourism destination in the Mexican state of Oaxaca.

During June, beach cleanup activities were carried out along five kilometers of coastline. (Photo: Business Wire)

During June, beach cleanup activities were carried out along five kilometers of coastline from La Ventanilla Beach to the Tonameca River, benefitting not only the natural area but also local inhabitants.

Volunteers cleaned the beaches, collecting waste and pulling out materials like exotic PET, a type of plastic with added color commonly used for containers, with the intent of creating a recycling chain. Pro Ambiente is treating the collected waste so it can be utilized in an energy recycling process in a CEMEX cement kiln, thus avoiding the generation of CO 2 emissions.

"We have the firm conviction and commitment for caring for the environment, which is why we work hand in hand with companies to simplify the comprehensive management of post-consumer waste. In addition, we work to guarantee that waste that currently does not have a chain of recycling is converted into clean energy to produce cement, thus integrating them into a circular economy," said Guillermo Díaz, Head of Pro Ambiente.

More than 50,000 plastic bottles were removed thanks to the effort, positively impacting biodiversity and species in the area. Pro Ambiente's experience was fundamental in fulfilling this task. For more than 28 years, this company has provided solutions for the comprehensive management of industrial, commercial, and domestic waste, preventing it from being sent to landfills and supporting the reduction of the carbon footprint. In addition, they have considerable experience with energy recycling in cement kilns which reduces the environmental impact of waste compared to traditional methods.

"United for the Mexican Beaches" chose La Ventanilla Beach for cleanup after receiving strong support from local communities, and the program seeks to implement additional initiatives to promote the area’s conservation. Staff from L'Oréal, through its Garnier brand, and the GEECI Circular Economy Business Group, a program developed by the National Association of the Personal Care Industry, also aided in the effort.

In addition to the cleanup initiative, participants discussed opportunities and actions to take advantage of waste, reduce carbon emissions and identify recoverable waste to give it a new life through recycling. The initiative aligns with the pillars of Future in Action, CEMEX's program to achieve net-zero carbon emissions globally in concrete by 2050.

