Credit Agreement - Form 6-K

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. ("CEMEX") (NYSE: CX) announced today that it has repaid in full all outstanding indebtedness under CEMEX's facilities agreement, dated as of July 19, 2017 (as amended and/or restated from time to time, the "2017 Facilities Agreement"), which amounted to approximately U.S.$1.90 billion in different currencies. Following this repayment in full, the 2017 Facilities Agreement is no longer in effect.

The funds used to repay the 2017 Facilities Agreement were sourced from a new unsecured credit agreement, dated October 29, 2021 (the "2021 Credit Agreement"), that was closed with 21 financial institutions participating as lenders.

The main terms and conditions of the 2021 Credit Agreement are summarized as follows:

• Final maturity in November 2026;

• U.S.$1.50 billion of term loans, amortizing in five equal semi-annual payments (subject to reduction for voluntary prepayments of term loans), beginning in November 2024;

• U.S.$1.75 billion of commitments under a revolving credit facility with no interim amortization payments;

• All loans under the 2021 Credit Agreement bear interest at the same rate, including an applicable margin over the benchmark interest rate of between 100 to 175 basis points, depending on CEMEX's consolidated leverage ratio, with such margin being subject to positive or negative adjustments in an aggregate amount not to exceed 5 basis points based on certain sustainability-linked performance metrics from the prior annual period;

• Financial covenants consistent with an investment grade capital structure, with a maximum leverage ratio of 3.75x throughout the life of the loan, and a minimum interest coverage ratio of 2.75x; and

• Guaranteed by CEMEX Corp., CEMEX Concretos, S.A. de C.V., CEMEX Operaciones México, S.A. de C.V. and Cemex Innovation Holding Ltd. (collectively, the "Refinancing Guarantors"), all of which are subsidiaries of CEMEX.

Concurrently with funding under the 2021 Credit Agreement and in accordance with the indentures governing the Notes, CEMEX entered into supplemental indentures to add CEMEX Operaciones México, S.A. de C.V. and Cemex Innovation Holding Ltd. as new guarantors to CEMEX's 2.750% Euro Denominated Notes due 2024, 3.125% Euro Denominated Notes due 2026, 5.450% U.S. Dollar Denominated Notes due 2029, 7.375% U.S. Dollar Denominated Notes due 2027, 5.200% U.S. Dollar Denominated Notes due 2030 and 3.875% U.S. Dollar Denominated Notes due 2031 (collectively, the "Notes"). CEMEX Corp. and CEMEX Concretos, S.A. de C.V. were already guarantors of the Notes.

Also, concurrently with funding under the 2021 Credit Agreement and the full repayment of the 2017 Facilities Agreement, the provisions contained in the indentures governing the Notes that provide that any guarantor of the Notes (the "Note Guarantors") shall be released of its guarantee obligations upon a refinancing of the 2017 Facilities Agreement with debt not guaranteed by the Note Guarantors, have been triggered. As a result, both the 2021 Credit Agreement and the Notes are guaranteed exclusively by the Refinancing Guarantors (CEMEX Corp., CEMEX Concretos, S.A. de C.V., CEMEX Operaciones México, S.A. de C.V. and Cemex Innovation Holding Ltd.).

The Note Guarantors that are no longer guaranteeing the Notes are CEMEX España, S.A., CEMEX Asia B.V., CEMEX Finance LLC, CEMEX Africa & Middle East Investments B.V., CEMEX France Gestion (S.A.S.), CEMEX Research Group AG and CEMEX UK.

