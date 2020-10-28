Mexico's CEMEX posts $1.5 bln Q3 loss, even as net sales rebound

MONTERREY, Mexico, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Mexican cement
producer Cemex on Wednesday reported a net loss of
$1.54 billion in the third quarter, even as sales rebounded
across all of its markets following a second-quarter decline
amid coronavirus-related lockdowns.
The company, which operates in more than 50 countries, said
the third-quarter loss was due to a $1.5 billion non-cash
impairment of goodwill and idle assets, coupled with higher
financial expenses. The company announced the non-cash
impairment earlier this month.
"We are pleased with our performance in the third quarter in
which all regions participated in earnings recovery," CEMEX
Chief Executive Fernando Gonzalez said in a press statement.
"We continued to derisk the business with the reduction in
our net leverage ratio and the extension of our bank maturities
with the successful refinancing of the Facilities Agreement," he
added.
CEMEX reported $3.4 billion in third-quarter sales, a 3%
increase compared with the same quarter last year. This marks a
rebound from the second-quarter declines across all of CEMEX's
markets except for the United States, as coronavirus
restrictions hampered construction activity across most of the
world, including industry shutdowns in Colombia, Panama and
Trinidad and the two-month closure of a CEMEX plant in the
Philippines.
The third-quarter sales growth was driven by a 14%
year-over-year increase in Mexico, as well as 2% year-over-year
growth in CEMEX's Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia region.
In the U.S. market, CEMEX reported net sales of $1 billion,
marking a 1% increase over the same period last year.
(Reporting by Laura Gottesdiener; Editing by Kim Coghill and
Marguerita Choy)