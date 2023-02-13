Advanced search
    CEMEX CPO   MXP225611567

CEMEX, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(CEMEX CPO)
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-09
9.670 MXN   -1.83%
08:39aMexico's Cemex Swings to 4Q Loss on Impairment Charges
DJ
07:54aCemex Swings to Q4 Loss as Net Sales Rise
MT
06:48aCemex B De C : NOTICE OF ORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mexico's Cemex Swings to 4Q Loss on Impairment Charges

02/13/2023 | 08:39am EST
By Anthony Harrup


MEXICO CITY--Mexican cement maker Cemex SAB swung to a net loss in the fourth quarter on asset impairments, while sales grew from a year earlier thanks to higher prices.

Monterrey-based Cemex, one of the world's largest building materials companies, on Monday reported a $99 million loss for the October-December quarter, or 12 cents an American Depositary Share, compared with a $195 million profit in the year-earlier period.

The fourth-quarter loss was mostly due to a noncash $390 million impairment of goodwill and fixed assets as a result of higher global inflation and rising interest rates, largely affecting assets in the U.S. and Spain, Cemex said.

Sales in the fourth quarter rose 8%, to $3.9 billion, driven by higher prices. Cement sales volume was down 6%, to 15.6 million metric tons, while ready-mix concrete and aggregates volumes each fell 3%, to 12.1 million cubic meters and 33.7 million metric tons, respectively.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a measure of profitability, slipped 2% from the fourth quarter of 2021, to $630 million.

For all of 2022, sales rose 8%, to $15.6 billion; Ebitda fell 6%, to $2.7 billion; and net profit grew 14%, to $858 million. For 2023, Cemex forecasts Ebitda growth in low single digits, and sees low single digit-declines in cement and ready mix concrete volume.

Capital expenditures for this year are projected at $1.25 billion, including $850 million for maintenance.


Write to Anthony Harrup at anthony.harrup@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-13-23 0838ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CEMEX LATAM HOLDINGS, S.A. 0.00% 4000 End-of-day quote.-27.27%
CEMEX, S.A.B. DE C.V. -1.83% 9.67 End-of-day quote.22.72%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 15 754 M - -
Net income 2022 919 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 685 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,69x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 494 M 7 494 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
EV / Sales 2023 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 43 864
Free-Float 31,8%
Chart CEMEX, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Fernando Angel González Olivieri Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Maher Al-Haffar CFO, Executive VP-Finance & Administration
Rogelio Zambrano Lozano Executive Chairman
Armando Jorge García Segovia Independent Director
Rodolfo García Muriel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEMEX, S.A.B. DE C.V.22.72%7 494
CRH PLC15.55%34 231
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED3.55%25 188
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY5.15%24 472
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.3.93%21 809
POSCO CHEMICAL CO., LTD.27.22%13 976