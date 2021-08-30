Log in
    CETX   US15130G6008

CEMTREX, INC.

(CETX)
Cemtrex : Management Change/Compensation (Form 8-K)

08/30/2021
Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

On August 24, 2021, Sunil Verma resigned his role as a Board Member for personal reasons. There was no known disagreement with Mr. Verma on any matter relating to our operations, policies or practices.

The Company is currently looking to replace Mr. Verma's seat on the Board and is currently looking at qualified persons to fill that role.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 37,9 M - -
Net income 2021 -16,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,41x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25,6 M 25,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,67x
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 289
Free-Float 94,4%
Managers and Directors
Saagar Govil Chairman, President, CEO & Secretary
Christopher C. Moore Chief Financial Officer
Ashwin Gobindram Chief Design Officer & Operations Director
Metodi Filipov Independent Director
Sunny Verma Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEMTREX, INC.-8.89%26
JAPAN ELEVATOR SERVICE HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.4.08%2 205
MADER GROUP LIMITED18.88%170
TEAM, INC.-60.46%134
SHIN MAINT HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.61.87%114
DESTINI BERHAD-20.37%78