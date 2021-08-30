Cemtrex : Management Change/Compensation (Form 8-K)

Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
On August 24, 2021, Sunil Verma resigned his role as a Board Member for personal reasons. There was no known disagreement with Mr. Verma on any matter relating to our operations, policies or practices.
The Company is currently looking to replace Mr. Verma's seat on the Board and is currently looking at qualified persons to fill that role.
