Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cemtrex, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CETX   US15130G6008

CEMTREX, INC.

(CETX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-20 pm EDT
0.2503 USD   -2.34%
04:40pCEMTREX : Private Placement - Form 8-K
PU
04:32pCEMTREX INC : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
08/29Top Premarket Gainers
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cemtrex : Private Placement - Form 8-K

09/20/2022 | 04:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF

THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934


Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): September 20, 2022

Cemtrex Inc.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-37464 30-0399914

(State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(I.R.S. Employer

Identification No.)

276 Greenpoint Ave Bld. 8 Suite 208

Brooklyn, NY

11222

(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (631)756-9116

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading symbol Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock CETX NasdaqCapital Market
Series 1 Preferred Stock CETXP NasdaqCapital Market

CURRENT REPORT ON FORM 8-K

Cemtrex, Inc.

Item 3.02 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities

On September 16, 2022, Cemtrex, Inc. The Board of Directors of Cemtrex, Inc. passed a resolution that the company will pay its dividend on Series 1 Preferred Stock in additional shares of Series 1 Preferred Stock. to be issued on October 7, 2022, to the holders of record on close of business on September 30,2022. The holders of the Series 1 Preferred Stock are entitled to receive dividends at the rate of 10% annually, based on the $10.00 per share Preference Amount, payable semiannually.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

CEMTREX, INC.
Date: September 20, 2022 By: /s/ Saagar Govil
Saagar Govil
Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

Cemtrex Inc. published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2022 20:39:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CEMTREX, INC.
04:40pCEMTREX : Private Placement - Form 8-K
PU
04:32pCEMTREX INC : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
08/29Top Premarket Gainers
MT
08/15CEMTREX INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
08/15Tranche Update on Cemtrex, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on January 15, 2020.
CI
08/15Cemtrex, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended June..
CI
08/15TRANSCRIPT : Cemtrex, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 15, 2022
CI
08/15Cemtrex Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
AQ
08/09Cemtrex Inc. Hires Haim Shain as Senior Vp, Product Management
CI
08/08Cemtrex to Host Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call on August 15th
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 43,1 M - -
Net income 2021 -7,81 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3,79 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,78x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6,77 M 6,77 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,47x
EV / Sales 2021 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 362
Free-Float 88,6%
Chart CEMTREX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cemtrex, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEMTREX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Saagar Govil Chairman, President, CEO & Secretary
Paul J. Wyckoff Manager-Financial Reporting
Ashwin Gobindram Chief Design Officer & Operations Director
Metodi Filipov Independent Director
Brian Kwon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEMTREX, INC.-68.74%7
JAPAN ELEVATOR SERVICE HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-11.45%1 178
KEPCO PLANT SERVICE & ENGINEERING CO.,LTD.-2.85%1 166
MADER GROUP LIMITED13.77%376
SHIN MAINT HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.2.27%94
VIAFIN SERVICE OYJ-9.90%46