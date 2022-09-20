Cemtrex : Private Placement - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): September 20, 2022



Cemtrex Inc.

Item 3.02 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities

On September 16, 2022, Cemtrex, Inc. The Board of Directors of Cemtrex, Inc. passed a resolution that the company will pay its dividend on Series 1 Preferred Stock in additional shares of Series 1 Preferred Stock. to be issued on October 7, 2022, to the holders of record on close of business on September 30,2022. The holders of the Series 1 Preferred Stock are entitled to receive dividends at the rate of 10% annually, based on the $10.00 per share Preference Amount, payable semiannually.

