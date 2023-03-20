Cemtrex : Private Placement - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): March 20, 2023
Cemtrex Inc.
Item 3.02 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities
On March 7, 2023, Cemtrex, Inc. The Board of Directors of Cemtrex, Inc. passed a resolution that the company will pay its dividend on Series 1 Preferred Stock in additional shares of Series 1 Preferred Stock. to be issued on April 7, 2023, to the holders of record on close of business on March 31, 2023. The holders of the Series 1 Preferred Stock are entitled to receive dividends at the rate of 10% annually, based on the $10.00 per share Preference Amount, payable semiannually.
Date: March 20, 2023
