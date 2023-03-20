Advanced search
    CETX   US15130G7097

CEMTREX, INC.

(CETX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:58:30 2023-03-20 pm EDT
7.800 USD   -2.13%
04:41pCemtrex : Private Placement - Form 8-K
PU
04:33pCemtrex Inc : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
07:03aVicon Hires Kristen Plitt as VP, Customer Success, to Drive Customer Focus and Deliver Fanatical Customer Experiences - Vicon Industries
AQ
Cemtrex : Private Placement - Form 8-K

03/20/2023 | 04:41pm EDT
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF

THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): March 20, 2023

Cemtrex Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-37464 30-0399914

(State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(I.R.S. Employer

Identification No.)

135 Fell Court

Hauppauge, NY

11788

(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (631)756-9116

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading symbol Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock CETX NasdaqCapital Market
Series 1 Preferred Stock CETXP NasdaqCapital Market

CURRENT REPORT ON FORM 8-K

Cemtrex, Inc.

Item 3.02 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities

On March 7, 2023, Cemtrex, Inc. The Board of Directors of Cemtrex, Inc. passed a resolution that the company will pay its dividend on Series 1 Preferred Stock in additional shares of Series 1 Preferred Stock. to be issued on April 7, 2023, to the holders of record on close of business on March 31, 2023. The holders of the Series 1 Preferred Stock are entitled to receive dividends at the rate of 10% annually, based on the $10.00 per share Preference Amount, payable semiannually.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

CEMTREX, INC.
Date: March 20, 2023 By: /s/ Saagar Govil
Saagar Govil
Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

Cemtrex Inc. published this content on 20 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2023 20:40:30 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
