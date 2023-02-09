Advanced search
    CETX   US15130G7097

CEMTREX, INC.

(CETX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:32:37 2023-02-09 am EST
9.715 USD   +1.94%
09:21aCemtrex : Sent via electronic delivery - Form 8-K
PU
09:12aCemtrex Inc : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:01aCemtrex Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirements
AQ
Cemtrex : Sent via electronic delivery - Form 8-K

02/09/2023 | 09:21am EST
Sent via electronic delivery

February 8, 2023

Mr. Saagar Govil CEO

Cemtrex Inc.

276 Greenpoint Ave

Bld. 8, Suite 208

Brooklyn, NY 11222

RE:

Cemtrex Inc. (Symbol: CETX)

Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Hearings Docket

No. NQ 6560C-23

Dear Mr. Govil:

This is to advise you that we have been informed by Staff that the bid price deficiency of Cemtrex Inc. (the "Company") has been cured, and that the Company is in compliance with all applicable listing standards. Therefore, the scheduled hearing before the Hearings Panel on March 16, 2023, has been cancelled. The Company's stock will continue to be listed and traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market.

Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact me at (202) 912-3058.

Sincerely,

Aravind Menon

Hearings Advisor

Nasdaq Office of General Counsel

Cemtrex Inc. published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 14:20:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
