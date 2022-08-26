Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CENAQ Energy Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CENQ   US15130M1027

CENAQ ENERGY CORP.

(CENQ)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  01:05 2022-08-25 pm EDT
10.11 USD   -0.99%
08:36aCENAQ ENERGY CORP. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:29aCENAQ Energy Corp. Announces Receipt of Notification Letter from Nasdaq
GL
06:04aCENAQ ENERGY CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CENAQ Energy Corp. Announces Receipt of Notification Letter from Nasdaq

08/26/2022 | 08:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Houston, TX, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CENAQ Energy Corp. (the “Company” or “CENAQ”; Nasdaq: CENQ) announced today that it received a notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating that the Company is not in compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) as a result of its failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 (the “Form 10-Q”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s securities on Nasdaq. The Company has 60 days, or until October 24, 2022, to submit a plan to regain compliance with respect to the delinquent Form 10-Q. If Nasdaq accepts the Company’s plan, Nasdaq may grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the Form 10-Q, or until February 23, 2023, to regain compliance. The Company may regain compliance prior to this deadline by filing the Form 10-Q. The Company filed the Form 10-Q on August 25, 2022.

About CENAQ Energy Corp.

CENAQ is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CENAQ focused its search for a target business in the energy industry in North America. CENAQ is led by energy industry veterans J. Russell Porter (CEO) and Michael J. Mayell (President and CFO).

Forward Looking Statements

The information included in this press release and in any oral statements made in connection with this press release include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, including any oral statements made in connection with this press release, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on CENAQ management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, CENAQ disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. CENAQ cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of CENAQ. There may be additional risks that CENAQ does not presently know or that CENAQ currently believes are immaterial that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact CENAQ’s expectations and projections can be found in CENAQ’s periodic filings with the SEC, including those set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in CENAQ’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 30, 2022, any subsequently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the preliminary proxy statement filed on August 12, 2022. CENAQ’s SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Investor Relations Contact:

J. Russell Porter – CEO
rporter@cenaqcorp.com
(305) 799-4822


All news about CENAQ ENERGY CORP.
08:36aCENAQ ENERGY CORP. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or..
AQ
08:29aCENAQ Energy Corp. Announces Receipt of Notification Letter from Nasdaq
GL
06:04aCENAQ ENERGY CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
06:03aCENAQ ENERGY CORP. : Non-Reliance on Previous Financials, Audits or Interim Review (form 8..
AQ
08/12CENAQ ENERGY : Announces Extension of Deadline to Complete Business Combination - Form 8-K
PU
08/12CENAQ ENERGY CORP. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/12CENAQ Energy Corp. Announces Extension of Deadline to Complete Business Combination
GL
08/12CENAQ ENERGY : Renewable Gasoline Company Bluescape Clean Fuels, LLC to Become Publicly Tr..
PU
08/12CENAQ ENERGY CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equi..
AQ
08/12Renewable Gasoline Company Bluescape Clean Fuels, LLC to Become Publicly Traded on NASD..
GL
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,47 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,51 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -219x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 220 M 220 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,9%
Chart CENAQ ENERGY CORP.
Duration : Period :
CENAQ Energy Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James Russell Porter Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael J. Mayell President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
John B. Connally Chairman
Benjamin Francisco Sada Salinas Independent Director
Michael S. Bahorich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENAQ ENERGY CORP.0.00%220
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-19.70%53 302
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED2.09%25 095
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-20.54%11 210
HAL TRUST-11.58%11 140
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-13.59%10 130