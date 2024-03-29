Conshohocken, Pa. (March 29, 2024)- MWI Animal Health (MWI), a provider of state-of-the-art solutions and services for veterinary practices, and part of Cencora (formerly AmerisourceBergen), today announced the addition of technology that enables veterinary practices to provide telehealth services through its AllyDVM client engagement platform. By offering this technology, AllyDVM's veterinary practice customers can extend a virtual care option to meet animal owners where they are, helping improve pet owners' access to care while reducing demands placed on their staff.

Access to care remains a major hurdle among animal owners, with PetSmart Charities estimating that as of 2023 as many as 50 million pets in the U.S. do not receive adequate veterinary services.

Owners can face a number of challenges in getting their animals the care they need, including distance, transportation, transit equipment, costs and more. AllyDVM's telehealth solution helps veterinary practices remove those barriers by allowing them to provide virtual care, creating a seamless experience for patients and providers.

"One of the most important functions of our AllyDVM client engagement platform is to improve access to veterinary care," says Julia Loew, Senior Vice President of Commercialization Services at MWI. "Our telehealth solution helps veterinary practices create connections that increase their clients' treatment compliance while also reducing the time and space demands on their teams. By removing an additional barrier to care, we're ensuring that it's easier and more convenient than ever for owners to get their animals the care they need."