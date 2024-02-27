Feb 27 (Reuters) - Cencora Inc said it has learned that data from its information systems had been exfiltrated, some of which may contain personal information, the drug distributor said in a filing on Tuesday. (Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Cencora, Inc.
Equities
COR
US03073E1055
Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|236.5 USD
|-0.77%
|+1.79%
|+15.16%
|Feb. 27
|Cencora says hit by cyber attack on its information systems
|RE
|Feb. 26
|Leerink Partners Starts Coverage on Cencora With Outperform Rating, $261 Price Target
|MT
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+15.16%
|47.49B
|+8.48%
|206B
|+1.77%
|111B
|-1.06%
|69.83B
|-7.07%
|44.79B
|+8.28%
|44.54B
|+25.70%
|28.82B
|+1.75%
|26.63B
|+3.84%
|26.02B
|+3.97%
|26.01B
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Cencora, Inc. - Nyse
- News Cencora, Inc.
- Cencora says hit by cyber attack on its information systems