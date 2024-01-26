Cencosud S.A. announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Rodrigo Larraín Kaplan as its next CEO, effective March 1, 2024. With this decision - reported on January 26, 2024 by the Company to the Financial Market Commission (CMF)- concludes the recruitment process that took place during the last three months. Rodrigo Larraín (52) is a Civil Industrial Engineer from the Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile.

He completed an MBA at the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan in the United States and the General Manager Program at Harvard University. His professional career spans more than 25 years, of which over 10 have been associated with the Cencosud group, first as CEO of the Shopping Centers Division for the Region and then as CFO of Cencosud S.A. In 2021 he returned to the group assuming the position of CEO of Cencosud Shopping S.A. Rodrigo Larraín was the candidate chosen to assume the role of CEO of Cencosud S.A., as he possesses the level of competence required for the position, along with inspiring and motivating leadership qualities, as well as high ethical standards. He is a professional with agility in decision-making and a strategic view centered on the client.

The Board also expressed its sincere gratitude to Renato Gutiérrez for his commendable work as interim CEO. Renato will continue to serve as interim Chief Executive Officer until Rodrigo Larraín assumes the role. Following the transition, Renato will resume his position as Cencosud's Corporate Manager of Management Control.