On October 19, 2023, the Board of Directors of Cencosud S.A. appointed Renato Gutiérrez as Interim CEO to lead the Company during the search process. Renato has a deep knowledge of the business, has been with the Company for over 17 years and is part of the team that has led the development of 5 Strategic Pillars: 1) Financial Strengthening, 2) Organic and Inorganic Growth, 3) Innovation and New Trends, 4) Talent, and 5) Sustainability. He maintains very good relations with all colleagues, and at the Board of Directors of the company are committed to supporting him for the duration of the search.