    CENCOSUD   CL0000000100

CENCOSUD S.A.

(CENCOSUD)
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-12
1595.00 CLP    0.00%
11:36aCencosud S A : Corporate Presentation 4Q22
PU
04/13Cencosud S A : Financial Statements as of December 2022 (ENG)
PU
03/03Cencosud S A : Newsletter February 2023
PU
Cencosud S A : Corporate Presentation 4Q22

04/14/2023 | 11:36am EDT
CENCOSUD

CORPORATE PRESENTATION

Fourth Quarter 2022

01.About Cencosud

+55

1,448

Years of history

Retail Stores

3.68 million sqm

+122 thousand

Sales Area

Employees(1)

67

2.25 million sqm

Shopping Centers

GLA leased to Tenants

IPO 2004

IPO 2019

US$ 4.67 bn

US$ 2.67 bn

Market Cap Cencosud(2)

Market Cap CencoShopp(2)

Free Float: 45.0%

Free Float: 27.7%

+5,5 million sqm

of land bank

Corporate Presentation - 4Q22

Business Units

Supermarkets

Home

Improvement

Department

Stores

Shopping

Centers Supermarkets

Financial Cencosud's DNA

Services

(1) Considers the incorporation of employees from The Fresh Market and GIGA Atacado. (2) As of December 31, 2022.

2

02.Presence Across the Region(1)

LATAM

6

Colombia

countries

92

16

+ commercial office

4

JV

in China and

Technological Hub

Peru

in Uruguay

Brazil

92

6

JV

218

JV

Revenue

Chile

Breakdown(2)

258

40

49

Argentina

35 JV

275 57

22 1

Corporate Presentation - 4Q22

United States

160

US

12.2%

LATAM

87.8%

(1)The Retail stores shown in the image do not include "Others" (191 additional stores - 37 in Colombia and 154 in Brazil). The Other category includes Pharmacies, Service Stations,

3

Delicatessen and Electroshow. (2) Revenue breakdown as of 4Q22.

Corporate Presentation - 4Q22

03.Cencosud's History…

1963

1970

1982

1988

1993

Opens the 1st

Opens Jumbo

Opens Jumbo in

Opens Mall Unicenter

Opens Alto Las Condes

Supermarket in Chile

Kennedy in Chile

Argentina

in Argentina

Shopping Center & 1st HI in

Chile

2005

2004

2003

2002

Acquires DS (Paris)

Acquires 3 Supermarket

Launches FS in Chile.

Acquires 2 HI chains in

chains in Argentina and Chile.

IPO on Santiago Stock

Exchange

Opens 2 Shopping Centers in

Chile and Argentina

Chile. Acquires SM Santa Isabel

in Chile

4

04.…Cencosud's History

Corporate Presentation - 4Q22

2007

2008

2010

2012

Acquires 4 SM chains in Chile,

Starts FS operations in

Acquires 2

Acquires SM chain in Brazil. Opens

Peru & Brazil and 2 DS chains. JV

Argentina. Acquires HI in

Supermarket chains

Costanera Center Shopping Center.

in Colombia to develop Easy

Argentina

in Brazil

Buys SM in Colombia

2022

2021

2020

2019

2014 -

2018

Acquires 2 SM chains: The Fresh Market in the US and GIGA Atacado in Brazil Launch of Technological Hub in Uruguay

Launches Spid, Cencosud

Closes Paris in Peru and

IPO of Cencosud

JV of FS

Media and Cencosud

Paris absorbs Johnson in Chile.

In Chile (2014) and

Shopping

Ventures

Cornershop Strategic Alliance.

Peru (2018)

5

Disclaimer

Cencosud SA published this content on 14 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2023 15:35:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 15 641 B 19 634 M 19 634 M
Net income 2023 583 B 732 M 732 M
Net Debt 2023 3 757 B 4 716 M 4 716 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,91x
Yield 2023 5,92%
Capitalization 4 469 B 5 610 M 5 610 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
EV / Sales 2024 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 122 891
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart CENCOSUD S.A.
Duration : Period :
Cencosud S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENCOSUD S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 1 595,00 CLP
Average target price 1 873,64 CLP
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matias Sola Videla Controller
Ines Ostenrieder Chief Financial Officer-Chile
Heike Paulmann Koepfer Chairman
Julio Moura Neto Director
Jorge Pérez Alati Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENCOSUD S.A.14.34%5 610
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.2.08%38 536
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.11.73%30 604
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-13.95%27 790
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-1.78%19 538
COLES GROUP LIMITED8.55%16 388
