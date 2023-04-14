|
Cencosud S A : Corporate Presentation 4Q22
CORPORATE PRESENTATION
Fourth Quarter 2022
01.About Cencosud
+55
1,448
Years of history
Retail Stores
3.68 million sqm
+122 thousand
Sales Area
Employees(1)
67
2.25 million sqm
Shopping Centers
GLA leased to Tenants
IPO 2004
IPO 2019
US$ 4.67 bn
US$ 2.67 bn
Market Cap Cencosud(2)
Market Cap CencoShopp(2)
Free Float: 45.0%
|
Free Float: 27.7%
+5,5 million sqm
of land bank
Corporate Presentation - 4Q22
Business Units
Supermarkets
Home
Improvement
Department
Stores
Shopping
Centers Supermarkets
Financial Cencosud's DNA
Services
(1) Considers the incorporation of employees from The Fresh Market and GIGA Atacado. (2) As of December 31, 2022.
2
02.Presence Across the Region(1)
LATAM
Colombia
92
+ commercial office
4
in China and
Peru
Brazil
Revenue
258
|
40
|
|
|
49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Argentina
|
35 JV
275 57
22 1
Corporate Presentation - 4Q22
United States
160
US
12.2%
LATAM
87.8%
(1)The Retail stores shown in the image do not include "Others" (191 additional stores - 37 in Colombia and 154 in Brazil). The Other category includes Pharmacies, Service Stations,
3
Delicatessen and Electroshow. (2) Revenue breakdown as of 4Q22.
Corporate Presentation - 4Q22
03.Cencosud's History…
Opens the 1st
Opens Jumbo
Opens Jumbo in
Opens Mall Unicenter
Opens Alto Las Condes
Supermarket in Chile
Kennedy in Chile
Argentina
in Argentina
Shopping Center & 1st HI in
Chile
Launches FS in Chile.
Acquires 2 HI chains in
chains in Argentina and Chile.
IPO on Santiago Stock
Exchange
Opens 2 Shopping Centers in
Chile and Argentina
Chile. Acquires SM Santa Isabel
|
|
Corporate Presentation - 4Q22
Acquires 4 SM chains in Chile,
Starts FS operations in
Acquires 2
Acquires SM chain in Brazil. Opens
Peru & Brazil and 2 DS chains. JV
Argentina. Acquires HI in
Supermarket chains
Costanera Center Shopping Center.
in Colombia to develop Easy
Argentina
in Brazil
Buys SM in Colombia
|
2022
|
2021
|
2020
|
2019
|
2014 -
|
2018
|
Acquires 2 SM chains: The Fresh Market in the US and GIGA Atacado in Brazil Launch of Technological Hub in Uruguay
Launches Spid, Cencosud
Closes Paris in Peru and
IPO of Cencosud
JV of FS
Media and Cencosud
Paris absorbs Johnson in Chile.
In Chile (2014) and
Shopping
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Cencosud SA published this content on 14 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2023 15:35:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|All news about CENCOSUD S.A.
|Sales 2023
15 641 B
19 634 M
19 634 M
|
583 B
732 M
732 M
|
3 757 B
4 716 M
4 716 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|7,91x
|Yield 2023
|5,92%
|Capitalization
4 469 B
5 610 M
5 610 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,53x
|EV / Sales 2024
|0,49x
|Nbr of Employees
|122 891
|Free-Float
|95,4%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends CENCOSUD S.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|11
|Last Close Price
|1 595,00 CLP
|Average target price
|1 873,64 CLP
|Spread / Average Target
|17,5%