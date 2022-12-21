Cencosud S A : GIGA Atacado opens a store in Tremembé

WITH AN INVESTMENT OF R$ 30 MILLION, GIGA ATTACKED OPENS STORE IN TREMEMBÉ

Five months after the acquisition by Cencosud Brasil, the São Paulo chain will open its 11th unit next Thursday, December 22

São Paulo, December 21, 2022.- Next Thursday, December 22, GIGA Atacado will open the doors of its 11th number at 9 am in the Tremembé neighborhood, north of São Paulo. With 3,300 square meters of sales room, 16 cashiers, 4 self-service checkouts, and a mix of approximately 6,500 items, the store provides food sections (commodities, fruits, and vegetables, beverages, sweet snacks, salty snacks, frozen, cold, and sausages, dairy, meat and poultry, fish) and non-food (cleaning, perfumery, and bazaar). The new store is the first GIGA Atacado store opened under the management of Cencosud Brasil, one of the largest supermarkets in the country, which acquired the São Paulo Cash&Carry network in July 2022.

Located at Av. Coronel Sezefredo Fagundes, 1980, the unit was built in a record of 90 days. With a modern and sustainable structure, its glass façade values natural lighting and reduces energy consumption, as well as LED lights and the reuse of rainwater, thus reducing the company's environmental impact.

"This is another milestone in the history of Cencosud Brazil because it is our first store built in São Paulo, a market we wanted to enter, and now we have the opportunity to grow and strengthen our operations through GIGA Atacado",

said Sebastián Los, CEO of Cencosud Brazil.

For the customer to have a more pleasant shopping experience, the store has an air conditioning system, Wi-Fi, exclusive boxes for its customers, and a transforming market. In addition, GIGA Atacado Tremembé will have exclusive offers and promotions in all sections, especially for the opening.

"This is our first opening after 3 years since the opening of the Guarulhos store. We are delighted with the new store and everything it represents. This was a special year for GIGA Atacado, a local network now part of a multinational company the size of Cencosud. Many other projects and actions will come to provide a better service to our clients and communities",

said Rafael Müssnich, director of GIGA Atacado.

Giga Atacado Tremembé contributed to the generation of 110 new direct jobs and more than 100 indirect jobs. It will work from Monday to Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., and Sundays and holidays from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. All operational and technical employees participated in specialized training to carry out their activities.

About GIGA Atacado

Founded in 2009, GIGA Atacado is a wholesale network with 11 stores and a Distribution Center in the state of São Paulo, present in the capital and the cities of Barueri, Carapicuíba, Cotia, Jundiaí, Guarulhos, Osasco and Várzea Paulista. It has about 1,300 employees who work daily to serve final consumers and merchants with quality products and low prices, being a reference in horticulture among São Paulo wholesalers.

About Cencosud Group

Cencosud has been operating in Brazil since 2007 through the GBarbosa, Mercantil Atacado, Bretas, Perini, Prezunic, Spid, GIGA Atacado, and Cencosud Card networks, a Financial Services company. With 372 units and more than 20,000 employees, the group is present in the states of Alagoas, Bahia, Ceará, Goiás, Minas Gerais, Pernambuco, Rio de Janeiro, Sergipe, and São Paulo, where it also has an administrative office. Founded in 1963, Cencosud is one of Latin America's largest and most prestigious retailers. It has operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Colombia, and the United States - in addition to a commercial office in China -where day by day, it develops a successful multi-format strategy that today employs more than 122 thousand collaborators. Its operation covers various lines of business, such as Supermarkets, Home Improvement, Department Stores, Shopping Centers, and Financial Services. Additionally, it develops other business lines that complement its core operation, such as Cencosud Media and Cencosud Ventures. They stand out for their quality, excellent service, and customer satisfaction.