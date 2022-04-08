Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Chile
  4. Santiago Stock Exchange
  5. Cencosud S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CENCOSUD   CL0000000100

CENCOSUD S.A.

(CENCOSUD)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  04-06
1506.00 CLP   -1.50%
03/03Chile's Cencosud reports Q4 net profit of $249 million
RE
01/28CENCOSUD S A : Publication of Financial Statements 4Q21 – March 3rd 2022
PU
01/15Cencosud S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cencosud S A : Publication of Financial Statements 1Q22 – May 6th 2022

04/08/2022 | 04:00pm EDT
INFORMATION OF INTEREST TO THE MARKET

CENCOSUD S.A FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

DATE OF PULICATION

In accordance with the provisions of article 16 of Law 18,045 on the Stock Market, it is reported that on May 06, 2022 Cencosud S.A. will proceed to the publication of its Financial Statements as of March 31, 2022.

Disclaimer

Cencosud SA published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 19:59:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 11 657 B 14 295 M 14 295 M
Net income 2022 507 B 621 M 621 M
Net Debt 2022 2 142 B 2 627 M 2 627 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,36x
Yield 2022 4,80%
Capitalization 4 259 B 5 223 M 5 223 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 116 214
Free-Float 45,2%
Chart CENCOSUD S.A.
Duration : Period :
Cencosud S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENCOSUD S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 1 506,00 CLP
Average target price 1 882,00 CLP
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matias Sola Videla Controller
Heike Paulmann Koepfer Chairman
Mario Valcarce Durán Independent Director
Peter Paulmann Koepfer Director
Julio Moura Neto Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENCOSUD S.A.5.68%5 241
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD14.85%41 408
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-10.95%35 485
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-8.27%20 377
COLES GROUP LIMITED1.67%18 140
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC.15.17%17 359