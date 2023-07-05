Cencosud launches its own digital wallet to improve customer experience

The launch of CencoPay responds to the Company's intention to continue strengthening its digital ecosystem and provide a better experience to its customers, unifying payment methods.

Its users will have access to exclusive promotions and will be able to accumulate double Cencosud points (Cencosud Loyalty Club). Initially, the app will be available in Chile and later will be implemented in the rest of the countries where Cencosud is present.

Santiago, July 4, 2023.- In order to continue strengthening its digital ecosystem and improving the customer experience, Cencosud launched its new digital wallet, CencoPay, a mobile application that will allow its customers to store their financial cards in one place and make payments directly from their smartphones in a simple, secure and convenient way in the different Cencosud brands.

CencoPay will allow the use of all types of cards and to pay from a personal digital account, allowing also to add funds directly into the app. Also, it is possible to review the detail of the returns and payments that the customer has made in the different physical stores and digital channels of the company.

Additionally, along with simplifying and unifying the payment process in both physical stores and digital channels, its users will have access to exclusive promotions, in addition to accumulating double Cencosud points (Cencosud Loyalty Club). It should be noted that the app will be free of charge for its users and is already available on App Store and Google Play.

Cencosud's Payment Methods Manager, Leyla Álvarez, said that "the launch of CencoPay responds to the company's purpose of consolidating its digital ecosystem and providing a better and more integrated experience to its customers, unifying payment methods in one place". She added that "the development of this new product allows Cencosud to enter in the digital wallet market at a regional level with a solution that simplifies the payment process, an essential step in the retail purchase process".

Initially, CencoPay will be available for use in all Cencosud supermarkets in Chile -Jumbo, Santa Isabel, Spid-, and then it will be extended to other business units of the company in the country, such as Easy and Paris, also incorporating new features gradually. In addition, the company is already working on the development and implementation of the app globally.