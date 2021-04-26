Log in
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange - 04/23
1628 CLP   +1.22%
01:09pCENCOSUD S A  : Publication of Financial Statemens 1Q2021
PU
2020CENCOSUD S A  : Material Fact Report, November 27th, 2020
PU
2020CENCOSUD S A  : Announces IPO for Brazilian Subsidiary
PU
Cencosud S A : Publication of Financial Statemens 1Q2021

04/26/2021 | 01:09pm EDT
INFORMATION OF INTEREST TO THE MARKET

CENCOSUD SHOPPING S.A FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

DATE OF PULICATION

In accordance with the provisions of article 16 of Law 18,045 on the Stock Market, it is reported that on May 27, 2021 Cencosud S.A. will proceed to the publication of its Financial Statements as of March 31, 2021.

Disclaimer

Cencosud SA published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 17:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 9 933 B 14 065 M 14 065 M
Net income 2021 285 B 404 M 404 M
Net Debt 2021 2 417 B 3 423 M 3 423 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,7x
Yield 2021 1,33%
Capitalization 4 648 B 6 510 M 6 581 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 117 638
Free-Float 47,9%
Technical analysis trends CENCOSUD S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 1 527,50 CLP
Last Close Price 1 628,00 CLP
Spread / Highest target 29,0%
Spread / Average Target -6,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Matias Sola Videla Chief Executive Officer
Horst Paulmann Kemna Chairman
Mario Valcarce Durán Independent Director
Heike Paulmann Koepfer Director
Peter Paulmann Koepfer Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENCOSUD S.A.28.70%6 510
WALMART INC.-2.95%393 606
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.23.53%36 871
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.-4.01%36 068
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-8.67%23 759
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-1.81%23 447
