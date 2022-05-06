Chile's Cencosud Q1 net nearly doubles on supermarket gains

May 6 (Reuters) - Chilean retailer Cencosud on
Friday said its net profit almost doubled in the first quarter
to $252 million, boosted by market share gains in supermarkets
in Chile and Argentina and sales increases in Colombia.
Cencosud, one of South America's largest retailers, reported
an overall revenue increase of 21.2% year-on-year to $3.7
billion.
The company's adjusted earnings before taxes, interest,
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) surged 29.4% to $475
million.
Chief Executive Officer Matias Videla said in a statement
that growth has been reflected in the opening of more than
12,000 square meters of additional floor space, and market share
increases in supermarkets segments in Chile and Argentina,
demonstrating the "preference of our clients for physical and
online channels of the company."
