  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Chile
  4. Santiago Stock Exchange
  5. Cencosud S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CENCOSUD   CL0000000100

CENCOSUD S.A.

(CENCOSUD)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  05-04
1356.00 CLP   -1.02%
05:41pChile's Cencosud Q1 net nearly doubles on supermarket gains
RE
09:34aChile's Cencosud buys Brazilian supermarket chain for $100 million
RE
04/29CENCOSUD S.A. : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chile's Cencosud Q1 net nearly doubles on supermarket gains

05/06/2022 | 05:41pm EDT
May 6 (Reuters) - Chilean retailer Cencosud on Friday said its net profit almost doubled in the first quarter to $252 million, boosted by market share gains in supermarkets in Chile and Argentina and sales increases in Colombia.

Cencosud, one of South America's largest retailers, reported an overall revenue increase of 21.2% year-on-year to $3.7 billion.

The company's adjusted earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) surged 29.4% to $475 million.

Chief Executive Officer Matias Videla said in a statement that growth has been reflected in the opening of more than 12,000 square meters of additional floor space, and market share increases in supermarkets segments in Chile and Argentina, demonstrating the "preference of our clients for physical and online channels of the company." (Reporting by Carolina Pulice, Faboian Cambero and Noe Torres; Editing by Christian Plumb)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CENCOSUD S.A. -1.02% 1356 End-of-day quote.-4.84%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.29% 122.7354 Delayed Quote.5.39%
THE NASDAQ COLOMBIA INDEXED MARKET -0.24% 393.050634 Real-time Quote.7.72%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.13% 116.3 Delayed Quote.12.98%
Financials
Sales 2022 11 657 B 13 629 M 13 629 M
Net income 2022 486 B 568 M 568 M
Net Debt 2022 2 142 B 2 505 M 2 505 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,82x
Yield 2022 3,98%
Capitalization 3 835 B 4 484 M 4 484 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 116 214
Free-Float 45,2%
