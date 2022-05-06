Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Chile
  Santiago Stock Exchange
  Cencosud S.A.
  News
  Summary
    CENCOSUD   CL0000000100

CENCOSUD S.A.

(CENCOSUD)
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  05-04
1356.00 CLP   -1.02%
09:34aChile's Cencosud buys Brazilian supermarket chain for $100 million
RE
04/29CENCOSUD S.A. : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
04/29CENCOSUD S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Chile's Cencosud buys Brazilian supermarket chain for $100 million

05/06/2022 | 09:34am EDT
The logo of retailer Cencosud is seen at its corporate building in Santiago

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chilean retailer Cencosud said on Friday it had signed a deal worth around $100 million to acquire Brazilian supermarket chain GIGA.

GIGA, founded in 2009, has 10 shops in Sao Paulo's metropolitan area and a distribution center.

"The acquisition price is 500 million reais (approximately $100 million), and may be adjusted based on GIGA's existing working capital at the date the transaction becomes effective," the Chilean firm said in a statement.

"With this transaction Cencosud enters the largest market in Brazil and South America, directly with the fastest growing format in Brazil and the most resilient to recessionary macroeconomic contexts," he added.

The completion of the purchase is subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions, including obtaining approval from Brazil's antitrust watchdog CADE.

(Reporting by Fabián Andrés Cambero; Writing by Steven Grattan; Editing by Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
CENCOSUD S.A. -1.02% 1356 End-of-day quote.-4.84%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 1.73% 5.3876 Delayed Quote.-17.70%
Chile's Cencosud buys Brazilian supermarket chain for $100 million
RE
CENCOSUD S.A. : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
CENCOSUD S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
CENCOSUD S A : Annual General Meeting Cencosud 2022
PU
CENCOSUD S A : Publication of Financial Statements 1Q22 – May 6th 2022
PU
Chile's Cencosud reports Q4 net profit of $249 million
RE
CENCOSUD S A : Publication of Financial Statements 4Q21 – March 3rd 2022
PU
Cencosud S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Cencosud S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Chile peso, stocks jump as hard-right candidate Kast tops first election round
RE
Financials
Sales 2022 11 657 B 13 429 M 13 429 M
Net income 2022 486 B 560 M 560 M
Net Debt 2022 2 142 B 2 468 M 2 468 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,82x
Yield 2022 3,98%
Capitalization 3 835 B 4 418 M 4 418 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 116 214
Free-Float 45,2%
Income Statement Evolution
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENCOSUD S.A.-4.84%4 418
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD14.87%39 339
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-15.58%33 384
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-8.70%19 744
COLES GROUP LIMITED4.07%17 552
CARREFOUR27.66%16 152