    CENER   BE0974303357

CENERGY HOLDINGS S.A.

(CENER)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  10:43:15 2023-05-30 am EDT
5.560 EUR   +1.09%
12:51pCenergy S A : Résultats de l'assemblée générale ordinaire des actionnaires du 30 mai 2023
PU
12:51pCenergy S A : Approval of distribution of dividend
PU
12:51pCenergy S A : Announcement
PU
Cenergy S A : Announcement

05/30/2023 | 12:51pm EDT
Brussels, May 30, 2023

The enclosed information constitutes regulated information as defined in the Royal Decree of 14 November 2007 regarding the duties of issuers of financial instruments which have been admitted for trading on a regulated market.

Cenergy Holdings S.A. (the Company) announces that the Company's Annual Ordinary Shareholders' meeting, held on May 30, 2023, approved the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2022, including allocation of the results and the distribution of a gross dividend of EUR 0.05 per share.

The gross dividend amount of EUR 0.05 per share is subject to a 30% (*) withholding tax under Belgian Law.

The record date for the beneficiaries of the dividend is Tuesday, June 20, 2023 (ex-date Monday, June 19, 2023). Starting date of dividend payment is Wednesday, June 21, 2023, through ING Belgium.

As for the shareholders whose shares are traded on the Athens Stock Exchange and are held in the ATHEXCSD, the dividend will be paid through the DSS Operators, following the payment of the amounts from the ATHEXCSD to the latter.

For more information, shareholders can contact the Investor Relations Department (Mrs. Sofia Zairi, szairi@cenergyholdings.com ).

(*) Τhe final net dividend can be differentiated, as the Belgian tax authorities impose a withholding tax and tax compliance formalities, depending on the shareholder's tax residence.

About Cenergy Holdings

Cenergy Holdings is a Belgian holding company listed on both Euronext Brussels and Athens Stock Exchange, investing in leading industrial companies, focusing on the growing global demand of energy transfer, renewables and data transmission. The Cenergy Holdings portfolio consists of Corinth Pipeworks and Hellenic Cables, companies positioned at the forefront of their respective high growth sectors. Hellenic Cables is one of the largest cable producers in Europe, manufacturing power and telecom cables as well as submarine cables. Corinth Pipeworks is a world leader in steel pipe manufacturing for the energy sector and major producer of steel hollow sections for the construction sector. For more information, please visit our website at www.cenergyholdings.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Cenergy Holdings SA published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2023 16:48:33 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
