Cenergy Holdings S.A. is a holding company which invests in industrial companies positioned at the forefront of high growth sectors, such as energy transfer, renewables and data transmission. Its portfolio consists of Hellenic Cables, a manufacturer of onshore and offshore power and telecom cables, used in various applications worldwide, including electricity power transmission and distribution (mainly from renewables), telecommunications and construction, and of Corinth Pipeworks, a steel pipe manufacturer for the oil and gas sector. Both entities have state-of-the-art production facilities, wide market and product diversification and modern R&D structures.

Sector Investment Holding Companies