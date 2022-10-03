Cenergy S A : Corinth Pipeworks has been certified with the Environmental Product Declaration...

All EPDs regarding structural hollow sections, all pipe production methods used for the energy sector, in addition to downstream coating operations, such as anti-corrosion coatings and CWC for offshore applications, have been verified and submitted in the International EPD System platform.

The EPD is a third party verified and publicly registered document that communicates transparent, reliable and comparable information about the life-cycle environmental impact of products. Our priority has been and will always be the reduction of our products' carbon footprint, in order to achieve a more sustainable future.

For the drafting of the Environmental Product Declaration, a life cycle assessment study (LCA: Life Cycle Assessment) is prepared which includes not only the footprint of the Factory's production process, but also the production and transportation of raw materials and fuel to the Factory. The results of the analysis are expressed in specific indicators that are measurable, valid and objective and relate to environmental performance, resource consumption, waste production and reuse.

For more information, please visit:

https://www.environdec.com/home