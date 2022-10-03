Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Cenergy Holdings S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CENER   BE0974303357

CENERGY HOLDINGS S.A.

(CENER)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  04:35 2022-10-03 am EDT
2.535 EUR   -0.98%
04:14aCenergy S A : Corinth Pipeworks has been certified with the Environmental Product Declaration...
PU
09/27Cenergy Unit Wins Submerged Steel Pipes Contract By TotalEnergies For Argentina Pipeline
MT
09/26Cenergy S A : Corinth Pipeworks is awarded Fenix offshore gas field in Argentina by TotalEnergies
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cenergy S A : Corinth Pipeworks has been certified with the Environmental Product Declaration...

10/03/2022 | 04:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Athens, 3rd of October 2022

Corinth Pipeworks, the steel pipe segment of Cenergy Holdings, acknowledges the need and takes action to minimize its environmental footprint and thus, reduce the environmental impacts of its operations. True to this commitment, we are proud to announce that, the Company, has been certified with the Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) for its steel products.

All EPDs regarding structural hollow sections, all pipe production methods used for the energy sector, in addition to downstream coating operations, such as anti-corrosion coatings and CWC for offshore applications, have been verified and submitted in the International EPD System platform.

The EPD is a third party verified and publicly registered document that communicates transparent, reliable and comparable information about the life-cycle environmental impact of products. Our priority has been and will always be the reduction of our products' carbon footprint, in order to achieve a more sustainable future.

For the drafting of the Environmental Product Declaration, a life cycle assessment study (LCA: Life Cycle Assessment) is prepared which includes not only the footprint of the Factory's production process, but also the production and transportation of raw materials and fuel to the Factory. The results of the analysis are expressed in specific indicators that are measurable, valid and objective and relate to environmental performance, resource consumption, waste production and reuse.
For more information, please visit:
https://www.environdec.com/home

About Cenergy Holdings

Cenergy Holdings is a Belgian holding company listed on both Euronext Brussels and Athens Stock Exchange, investing in leading industrial companies, focusing on the growing global demand of energy transfer, renewables and data transmission. The Cenergy Holdings portfolio consists of Corinth Pipeworks and Hellenic Cables, companies positioned at the forefront of their respective high growth sectors. Corinth Pipeworks is a world leader in steel pipe manufacturing for the oil and gas sector and major producer of steel hollow sections for the construction sector. Hellenic Cables is one of the largest cable producers in Europe, manufacturing power and telecom cables as well as submarine cables for the aforementioned sectors.

For more information, please visit our website at www.cenergyholdings.com.

Disclaimer

Cenergy Holdings SA published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2022 08:13:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CENERGY HOLDINGS S.A.
04:14aCenergy S A : Corinth Pipeworks has been certified with the Environmental Product Declarat..
PU
09/27Cenergy Unit Wins Submerged Steel Pipes Contract By TotalEnergies For Argentina Pipelin..
MT
09/26Cenergy S A : Corinth Pipeworks is awarded Fenix offshore gas field in Argentina by TotalE..
PU
09/26Cenergy S A : Pipeworks Corinth Pipeworks se voit attribuer le chantier du champ gazier of..
PU
09/26Cenergy S A : Corinth Pipeworks is awarded Fenix offshore gas field in Argentina...
PU
09/21Cenergy S A : 2022 First Half Year Financial Results
PU
09/21Cenergy Holdings SA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
09/21CENERGY HOLDINGS S.A. : Half-year report
CO
09/21CENERGY HOLDINGS S.A. : 1st-half-year results
CO
09/20Cenergy S A : Financial results 2022H1 Conference Call for investors and analysts
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 054 M 1 034 M 1 034 M
Net income 2021 22,1 M 21,6 M 21,6 M
Net Debt 2021 479 M 470 M 470 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 487 M 477 M 477 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,70x
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 2 285
Free-Float 20,2%
Chart CENERGY HOLDINGS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Cenergy Holdings S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENERGY HOLDINGS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alexios Alexiou Chief Executive Officer
Alexandros Benos Chief Financial Officer
Xavier Bedoret Chairman
Joseph A. Rutkowski Independent Non-Executive Director
William Gallagher Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENERGY HOLDINGS S.A.-17.42%477
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-28.10%46 011
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.72%21 200
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-26.77%10 164
HAL TRUST-23.07%9 539
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-21.74%8 741