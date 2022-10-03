Cenergy S A : Corinth Pipeworks has been certified with the Environmental Product Declaration...

Athens, 3rd of October 2022
Corinth Pipeworks, the steel pipe segment of Cenergy Holdings, acknowledges the need and takes action to minimize its environmental footprint and thus, reduce the environmental impacts of its operations. True to this commitment, we are proud to announce that, the Company, has been certified with the Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) for its steel products.
All EPDs regarding structural hollow sections, all pipe production methods used for the energy sector, in addition to downstream coating operations, such as anti-corrosion coatings and CWC for offshore applications, have been verified and submitted in the International EPD System platform.
The EPD is a third party verified and publicly registered document that communicates transparent, reliable and comparable information about the life-cycle environmental impact of products. Our priority has been and will always be the reduction of our products' carbon footprint, in order to achieve a more sustainable future.
For the drafting of the Environmental Product Declaration, a life cycle assessment study (LCA: Life Cycle Assessment) is prepared which includes not only the footprint of the Factory's production process, but also the production and transportation of raw materials and fuel to the Factory. The results of the analysis are expressed in specific indicators that are measurable, valid and objective and relate to environmental performance, resource consumption, waste production and reuse.
For more information, please visit:
https://www.environdec.com/home
About Cenergy Holdings
Cenergy Holdings is a Belgian holding company listed on both Euronext Brussels and Athens Stock Exchange, investing in leading industrial companies, focusing on the growing global demand of energy transfer, renewables and data transmission. The Cenergy Holdings portfolio consists of Corinth Pipeworks and Hellenic Cables, companies positioned at the forefront of their respective high growth sectors. Corinth Pipeworks is a world leader in steel pipe manufacturing for the oil and gas sector and major producer of steel hollow sections for the construction sector. Hellenic Cables is one of the largest cable producers in Europe, manufacturing power and telecom cables as well as submarine cables for the aforementioned sectors.
For more information, please visit our website at www.cenergyholdings.com.
