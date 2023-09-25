Corinth Pipeworks is awarded a contract for the Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) in Italy
25 Sep 2023 17:47 CEST
Subscribe
Issuer
CENERGY HOLDINGS SA
Cenergy Holdings Press Release
Source
CENERGY HOLDINGS
Provider
Euronext
Company Name
CENERGY
ISIN
BE0974303357
Symbol
CENER
Market
Euronext
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Cenergy Holdings SA published this content on 25 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2023 15:52:38 UTC.