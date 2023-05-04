Advanced search
    CENER   BE0974303357

CENERGY HOLDINGS S.A.

(CENER)
  Report
2023-05-04
4.660 EUR   +2.42%
Cenergy S A : Corinth Pipeworks is awarded contract for Equinor deep water pipeline...

05/04/2023
Brussels, 4 May 2023

Cenergy Holdings announces that Corinth Pipeworks, its steel pipes segment, was awarded a contract to manufacture and supply approximately 15km of 23" and 26" longitudinally submerged arc welded steel pipes for Equinor's IRPA field development project.

The IRPA gas discovery is located in the Vøring Basin, the deepest field development on the Norwegian continental shelf (1350 m deep) and will be developed as tie-in project to Aasta Hansteen platfrom. This offshore tie-in project will contribute to increased gas supply to Europe and extend the lifetime of the platform.

The pipes will be manufactured at Corinth Pipeworks' facilities in Greece, and offshore installation work will commence according to schedule within 2025.

Ilias Bekiros, General Manager of Corinth Pipeworks, commented: "CPW has had a huge impact in offshore pipeline markets in recent years, and we are proud to have successfully delivered our pipes to 20 major projects in the North Sea region over the last 5 years. We are particularly delighted to be working with Equinor, one of the pioneering global IOCs, and their frame agreement partner Mitsui, on this project."

About Equinor

Equinor is an international energy company headquartered in Norway. For over 50 years of operations, Equinor is the largest supplier of energy to Europe, a world leading offshore operator and a pioneer in renewables and low carbon solutions. The company is committed to long term value creation in a low carbon future, with a purpose to turn natural resources to energy for people and progress for society. For more information, please visit www.equinor.com

About Mitsui & Co. Ltd

Mitsui & Co., Ltd (Mitsui) is a global trading and investment company with a diversified business portfolio that spans approximately 63 countries in Asia, Europe, North, Central & South America, The Middle East, Africa and Oceania. Mitsui has built a strong and diverse core business portfolio covering the Mineral and Metal Resources, Energy, Machinery and Infrastructure, and Chemicals industries. Mitsui has a long heritage in Asia, where it has established a diverse and strategic portfolio of businesses and partners that gives it a strong differentiating edge, provides exceptional access for all global partners to the world's fastest growing region and strengthens its international portfolio. For more information, please visit www.mitsui.com

About Cenergy Holdings

Cenergy Holdings is a Belgian holding company listed on both Euronext Brussels and Athens Stock Exchange, investing in leading industrial companies, focusing on the growing global demand of energy transfer, renewables and data transmission. The Cenergy Holdings portfolio consists of Corinth Pipeworks and Hellenic Cables, companies posi.cen tioned at the forefront of their respective high growth sectors. Hellenic Cables is one of the largest cable producers in Europe, manufacturing power and telecom cables as well as submarine cables. Corinth Pipeworks is a world leader in steel pipe manufacturing for the energy sector and major producer of steel hollow sections for the construction sector. For more information, please visit our website at www.cenergyholdings.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Cenergy Holdings SA published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 16:02:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 426 M 1 577 M 1 577 M
Net income 2022 60,4 M 66,8 M 66,8 M
Net Debt 2022 655 M 724 M 724 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,51x
Yield 2022 1,66%
Capitalization 865 M 957 M 957 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 2 691
Free-Float 20,2%
Technical analysis trends CENERGY HOLDINGS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alexios Alexiou Chief Executive Officer
Alexandros Benos Chief Financial Officer
Xavier Bedoret Chairman
Joseph A. Rutkowski Independent Non-Executive Director
William H. Gallagher Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENERGY HOLDINGS S.A.50.66%957
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)14.93%66 072
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED12.38%25 688
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA7.64%12 495
LIFCO AB (PUBL)34.14%10 354
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-9.50%9 864
