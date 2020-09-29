Log in
CENERGY HOLDINGS S.A.

(CENER)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Bruxelles - 09/21 10:15:12 am
0.936 EUR   -1.47%
Cenergy S A : Corinth Pipeworks to provide King's Quay HFW steel pipes deep-water in the Gulf of Mexico

09/29/2020 | 12:40pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE OF CENERGY HOLDINGS SA

Brussels, 29th of September 2020

Corinth Pipeworks to provide King's Quay HFW steel pipes deep-water in the Gulf of Mexico

Cenergy Holdings announces that its subsidiary Corinth Pipeworks has signed an agreement to manufacture and supply steel pipes to Subsea 7 (US) LLC for the development of the King's Quay project. Murphy Exploration & Production Company - USA, a subsidiary of Murphy Oil Corporation, shall operate the project located in deepwater US Gulf of Mexico.

The agreement covers approximately 30 kms of 16" HFW linepipe to be used for the subsea export pipeline which will transport gas from the King's Quay Floating Production System (FPS) to an existing pipeline system located in the Green Canyon in water depth of approximately 1,250 m. It is one of the deepest ever reel-lay, subsea projects to utilise HFW linepipe for a flowline application.

The HFW pipes will be manufactured and coated in ultra-long lengths at Corinth's facility in Greece and delivered directly to Subsea 7's spoolbase in Ingleside, TX for fabrication and subsequent reel-lay installation.

This award is another significant milestone in Corinth Pipeworks' offshore presence in the US Gulf of

Mexico region, as end-users and lay-contractors are increasingly recognising the benefits of utilising

Corinth Pipework's latest welded pipe technology for critical offshore applications.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 S.A. is a leading global contractor in seabed-to-surface engineering, construction and services to the offshore energy industry.

About Cenergy Holdings

Cenergy Holdings is a Belgian holding company listed on both Euronext Brussels and Athens Stock Exchange, investing in leading industrial companies, focusing on the growing global demand of energy transfer, renewables and data transmission. The Cenergy Holdings portfolio consists of Corinth Pipeworks and Hellenic Cables, companies positioned at the forefront of their respective high growth sectors. Corinth Pipeworks is a world leader in steel pipe manufacturing for the oil and gas sector and major producer of steel hollow sections for the construction sector. Hellenic Cables is one of the largest cable producers in Europe, manufacturing power and telecom cables as well as submarine cables for the aforementioned sectors. For more information about our company, please visit our website at www.cenergyholdings.com.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cenergy Holdings SA published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 16:39:02 UTC
