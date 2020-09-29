Cenergy S A : Corinth Pipeworks to provide King's Quay HFW steel pipes deep-water in the Gulf of Mexico

PRESS RELEASE OF CENERGY HOLDINGS SA

Brussels, 29th of September 2020

Corinth Pipeworks to provide King's Quay HFW steel pipes deep-water in the Gulf of Mexico

Cenergy Holdings announces that its subsidiary Corinth Pipeworks has signed an agreement to manufacture and supply steel pipes to Subsea 7 (US) LLC for the development of the King's Quay project. Murphy Exploration & Production Company - USA, a subsidiary of Murphy Oil Corporation, shall operate the project located in deepwater US Gulf of Mexico.

The agreement covers approximately 30 kms of 16" HFW linepipe to be used for the subsea export pipeline which will transport gas from the King's Quay Floating Production System (FPS) to an existing pipeline system located in the Green Canyon in water depth of approximately 1,250 m. It is one of the deepest ever reel-lay, subsea projects to utilise HFW linepipe for a flowline application.

The HFW pipes will be manufactured and coated in ultra-long lengths at Corinth's facility in Greece and delivered directly to Subsea 7's spoolbase in Ingleside, TX for fabrication and subsequent reel-lay installation.