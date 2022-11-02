Cenergy S A : Corinth Pipeworks was awarded at the Manufacturing Excellence Awards 2022

Corinth Pipeworks, the steel pipe segment of Cenergy Holdings, was awarded with silver awards at the 2022's Manufacturing Excellence Awards organized by BOUSSIAS held at Sofitel Hotel on Tuesday the 1st of November 2022, in the following categories:

Effective Management & Production Systems: "BEST IWS" Operational Excellence Program.

Smart Factory: Implementation of Digital Twin technology in the Steel Pipe Industry.

For the fourth consecutive year, these awards recognize the leaders of the Greek industrial sector in the areas of ingenuity, business acumen and green development through digital transformation.

As a result, efficiency and excellence are recognized, rewarded and key industry influencers are mobilized to improve ESG indicators by emulating the best practices in the Greek and international market.

Corinth Pipeworks is leading the developments of the energy market and takes actions to provide solutions that allow the increasing use of renewable sources in the energy mix through the development of innovative products and the reduction of the carbon footprint of its production activities.

These awards praise outstanding achievements in the overall business development, management, monitoring and proves the Company's commitment to sustainable operation and actions for more energy efficient production with a smaller carbon footprint.

About Cenergy Holdings

Cenergy Holdings is a Belgian holding company listed on both Euronext Brussels and Athens Stock Exchange, investing in leading industrial companies, focusing on the growing global demand of energy transfer, renewables and data transmission. The Cenergy Holdings portfolio consists of Corinth Pipeworks and Hellenic Cables, companies positioned at the forefront of their respective high growth sectors. Corinth Pipeworks is a world leader in steel pipe manufacturing for the oil and gas sector and major producer of steel hollow sections for the construction sector. Hellenic Cables is one of the largest cable producers in Europe, manufacturing power and telecom cables as well as submarine cables for the aforementioned sectors. For more information, please visit our website at www.cenergyholdings.com.