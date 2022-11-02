Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Cenergy Holdings S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CENER   BE0974303357

CENERGY HOLDINGS S.A.

(CENER)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  05:59 2022-11-02 am EDT
2.825 EUR   -2.42%
Cenergy S A : Corinth Pipeworks was awarded at the Manufacturing Excellence Awards 2022

11/02/2022 | 11:45am EDT
Corinth Pipeworks, the steel pipe segment of Cenergy Holdings, was awarded with silver awards at the 2022's Manufacturing Excellence Awards organized by BOUSSIAS held at Sofitel Hotel on Tuesday the 1st of November 2022, in the following categories:

  • Effective Management & Production Systems: "BEST IWS" Operational Excellence Program.
  • Smart Factory: Implementation of Digital Twin technology in the Steel Pipe Industry.

For the fourth consecutive year, these awards recognize the leaders of the Greek industrial sector in the areas of ingenuity, business acumen and green development through digital transformation.

As a result, efficiency and excellence are recognized, rewarded and key industry influencers are mobilized to improve ESG indicators by emulating the best practices in the Greek and international market.

Corinth Pipeworks is leading the developments of the energy market and takes actions to provide solutions that allow the increasing use of renewable sources in the energy mix through the development of innovative products and the reduction of the carbon footprint of its production activities.

These awards praise outstanding achievements in the overall business development, management, monitoring and proves the Company's commitment to sustainable operation and actions for more energy efficient production with a smaller carbon footprint.

About Cenergy Holdings

Cenergy Holdings is a Belgian holding company listed on both Euronext Brussels and Athens Stock Exchange, investing in leading industrial companies, focusing on the growing global demand of energy transfer, renewables and data transmission. The Cenergy Holdings portfolio consists of Corinth Pipeworks and Hellenic Cables, companies positioned at the forefront of their respective high growth sectors. Corinth Pipeworks is a world leader in steel pipe manufacturing for the oil and gas sector and major producer of steel hollow sections for the construction sector. Hellenic Cables is one of the largest cable producers in Europe, manufacturing power and telecom cables as well as submarine cables for the aforementioned sectors. For more information, please visit our website at www.cenergyholdings.com.

Disclaimer

Cenergy Holdings SA published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 15:44:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 054 M 1 041 M 1 041 M
Net income 2021 22,1 M 21,8 M 21,8 M
Net Debt 2021 479 M 473 M 473 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 551 M 543 M 543 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,70x
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 2 285
Free-Float 20,2%
Chart CENERGY HOLDINGS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Cenergy Holdings S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENERGY HOLDINGS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alexios Alexiou Chief Executive Officer
Alexandros Benos Chief Financial Officer
Xavier Bedoret Chairman
Joseph A. Rutkowski Independent Non-Executive Director
William Gallagher Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENERGY HOLDINGS S.A.-6.61%543
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-21.06%50 944
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-21.97%19 173
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-23.47%10 693
HAL TRUST-18.16%10 214
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-13.77%9 711