Brussels, 31 October 2023

Cenergy Holdings announces that Corinth Pipeworks, its steel pipes segment, was awarded two contracts with a value more than EUR 10 million, by Società Gasdotti Italia for the production and supply of approximately 82km of high frequency welding steel pipes (HFW) for the development of the gas pipeline network in the Southern Italy.

The first contract, approx. 12km of DN 350 pipe, concerns the replacement of a section of the Larino-Colleferro gas pipeline, an important line that connects the Adriatic part of the SGI network with the Tyrrhenian part.

The second contract involves the supply of approximately 70km of DN 300 pipe for the construction of a new section of the network, called "Lucera - San Paolo di Civitate", in the Puglia region. This section of the pipeline will be particularly suitable for the production and injection of biomethane in the network.

For both supplies, the pipeline will be certified to transport up to 100% hydrogen. Corinth Pipeworks uses cutting-edge technologies and infrastructure, providing solutions for hydrogen certification of new pipelines. Therefore, steel pipes produced today and installed in the current gas network shall cover the energy mix of tomorrow.

The steel pipes will be manufactured at Corinth Pipeworks' facilities and will include three-layer polyethylene external and epoxy internal coating, applied at the same location as the pipe manufacturing, at the Thisvi plant, in Greece.

This award to Corinth Pipeworks is the latest awarded by SGI, with the assistance of its Italian business partner PIPEX ITALIA SPA and builds on the company's long-term successful relationship and a number of previous pipeline developments.

About Società Gasdotti Italia

SGI (Società Gasdotti Italia) offers a natural gas transport service through a network of high-pressure pipelines with a length of approximately 1800km. SGI was founded on December 27, 2004, from the merger of the Edison T&S S.p.A. companies and its subsidiary SGM S.p.A. Since July 5, 2021, the majority share of the sole shareholder of SGI, the Luxembourg company Sole Holdings Sarl, has been held by the Canadian pension fund Ontario Teachers Pension Plan (OTPP). Swiss Life GIO II EUR Holding remains the shareholder for the remaining share. For more information, please visit:https://www.gasdottitalia.it/it

About Cenergy Holdings

Cenergy Holdings is a Belgian holding company listed on both Euronext Brussels and Athens Stock Exchange, investing in leading industrial companies, focusing on the growing global demand of energy transfer, renewables and data transmission. The Cenergy Holdings portfolio consists of Corinth Pipeworks and Hellenic Cables, companies positioned at the forefront of their respective high growth sectors. Hellenic Cables is one of the largest cable producers in Europe, manufacturing power and telecom cables as well as submarine cables. Corinth Pipeworks is a world leader in steel pipe manufacturing for the energy sector and major producer of steel hollow sections for the construction sector. For more information, please visit our website at www.cenergyholdings.com.