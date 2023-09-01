Hellenic Cables fournira des câbles inter-réseaux pour les Eoliennes en Mer de Dieppe Le Tréport en France
31 Aug 2023 17:47 CEST
Subscribe
Issuer
CENERGY HOLDINGS SA
20230831-cenergy-holdings-hc-dieppe-treportfr.pdf
Source
CENERGY HOLDINGS
Provider
Euronext
Company Name
CENERGY
ISIN
BE0974303357
Symbol
CENER
Market
Euronext
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Cenergy Holdings SA published this content on 31 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2023 13:19:11 UTC.