Brussels, 3 July 2023

Cenergy Holdings announces that Hellenic Cables, its cables segment, in partnership with Jan De Nul Group has been awarded by TenneT the turnkey delivery of three HVAC offshore grid connection cables for the offshore wind farms to be developed in zones N-3.7 & N-3.8 in Germany. These cables will connect the wind farms to the DolWin Kappa convertor station, from where HVDC cables transfer the produced energy to shore.

Under the contract, Hellenic Cables will be responsible for designing, manufacturing, supplying, terminating, and testing of three 155kV HVAC grid connection cables and associated accessories. Manufacturing is planned for 2025 in Hellenic Cables' state-of-the-art submarine cable plant in Corinth, Greece and the delivery is expected in Q3 2025.

After the manufacturing of all cables, Jan De Nul will take over performing the transportation, laying and protection works. A single cable will be installed between zone N-3.7 and the DolWin Kappa convertor covering a length of 16.5 km. The N-3.8 zone, on the other hand, will be connected to the convertor station by two cables, each with a length of approximately 10 km.

Mr. Wouter Vermeersch, Manager Offshore Cables at Jan De Nul Group, commented: "We are honored that TenneT selected Jan De Nul together with our partner Hellenic Cables to deliver the grid connection cables for these two future German wind farms. The project has a large similarity with the export cable projects Trianel Windpark Borkum II and Borkum Riffgrund II that Jan De Nul and Hellenic have delivered to TenneT back in 2018. Following the recent completion of the export cable installation scope for TenneT's Hollandse Kust Noord and West Alpha projects and TenneT's recent award to Jan De Nul of a German 525 kV cable system portfolio, we look forward to yet another successful collaboration".

Mr. Kostas Savvakis, General Manager at Hellenic Cables, stated: "This collaboration exemplifies the power of strategic partnerships in driving the energy transition and advancing sustainable solutions. We look forward to working again with Jan De Nul Group and TenneT and successfully execute this project, contributing to the growth of offshore wind energy. We remain committed to delivering innovative solutions that support the global shift towards clean, renewable energy sources and strengthen Germany's security of supply."

About Jan De Nul Group

Jan De Nul Group is a modern and innovative company that solves complex challenges of today's society. Our talented people develop sustainable solutions that contribute to the energy transition, securing the future of the next generation. Our expertise lies in five main activities: offshore energy, dredging and maritime construction, civil construction, environmental activities and project development. We enable the production of offshore energy and maintain the depth of waterways. We build new ports and create extra land. We realise complex infrastructure works and erect any type of building. We tackle pollution in whatever form. From design and engineering to the execution and maintenance, we unburden our clients with overall solutions that combine one, several or even all activities. -www.jandenul.com

About Cenergy Holdings

Cenergy Holdings is a Belgian holding company listed on both Euronext Brussels and Athens Stock Exchange, investing in leading industrial companies, focusing on the growing global demand of energy transfer, renewables and data transmission. The Cenergy Holdings portfolio consists of Corinth Pipeworks and Hellenic Cables, companies positioned at the forefront of their respective high growth sectors. Hellenic Cables is one of the largest cable producers in Europe, manufacturing power and telecom cables as well as submarine cables. Corinth Pipeworks is a world leader in steel pipe manufacturing for the energy sector and major producer of steel hollow sections for the construction sector. For more information, please visit our website www.cenergyholdings.com.