Cenergy S A : Hellenic Cables was awarded new interconnections between islands on behalf...

Brussels, 28 February 2022

Cenergy Holdings announces that Hellenic Cables, its cables segment, was recently awarded by HEDNO (Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator S.A.) as main contractor to undertake the implementation of several new interconnections of medium voltage (MV) submarine cables of approx. 19km.

This is a turnkey project which includes the production and supply of submarine cables, along with the supply and installation of their accessories, as well as the implementation of all relevant works for the connection of the submarine cables to HEDNO land network. The relevant contract, lasting 15 months, was signed between HEDNO and Fulgor, a 100% subsidiary of Hellenic Cables.

Cable production will start soon and the project implementation, including installation, is expected to be completed by May 2023. All cables will be manufactured at the state-of-the-art plant of Hellenic Cables in Corinth, Greece.

"We are happy to support HEDNO's development program for the modernization of Distribution Grids in order to ensure uninterrupted and reliable supply to the Greek islands and we thank them for trusting us again", commented Mr. Alexis Alexiou, CEO of Cenergy Holdings.

About Cenergy Holdings

Cenergy Holdings is a Belgian holding company listed on both Euronext Brussels and Athens Stock Exchange, investing in leading industrial companies, focusing on the growing global demand of energy transfer, renewables and data transmission. The Cenergy Holdings portfolio consists of Corinth Pipeworks and Hellenic Cables, companies positioned at the forefront of their respective high growth sectors. Corinth Pipeworks is a world leader in steel pipe manufacturing for the oil and gas sector and major producer of steel hollow sections for the construction sector. Hellenic Cables is one of the largest cable producers in Europe, manufacturing power and telecom cables as well as submarine cables for the aforementioned sectors. For more information about our company, please visit our website at www.cenergyholdings.com.