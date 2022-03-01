Log in
  Cenergy Holdings S.A.
    CENER   BE0974303357

CENERGY HOLDINGS S.A.

(CENER)
Cenergy S A : Hellenic Cables was awarded new interconnections between islands on behalf...

03/01/2022 | 02:38am EST
Brussels, 28 February 2022

Cenergy Holdings announces that Hellenic Cables, its cables segment, was recently awarded by HEDNO (Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator S.A.) as main contractor to undertake the implementation of several new interconnections of medium voltage (MV) submarine cables of approx. 19km.

This is a turnkey project which includes the production and supply of submarine cables, along with the supply and installation of their accessories, as well as the implementation of all relevant works for the connection of the submarine cables to HEDNO land network. The relevant contract, lasting 15 months, was signed between HEDNO and Fulgor, a 100% subsidiary of Hellenic Cables.

Cable production will start soon and the project implementation, including installation, is expected to be completed by May 2023. All cables will be manufactured at the state-of-the-art plant of Hellenic Cables in Corinth, Greece.

"We are happy to support HEDNO's development program for the modernization of Distribution Grids in order to ensure uninterrupted and reliable supply to the Greek islands and we thank them for trusting us again", commented Mr. Alexis Alexiou, CEO of Cenergy Holdings.

About Cenergy Holdings

Cenergy Holdings is a Belgian holding company listed on both Euronext Brussels and Athens Stock Exchange, investing in leading industrial companies, focusing on the growing global demand of energy transfer, renewables and data transmission. The Cenergy Holdings portfolio consists of Corinth Pipeworks and Hellenic Cables, companies positioned at the forefront of their respective high growth sectors. Corinth Pipeworks is a world leader in steel pipe manufacturing for the oil and gas sector and major producer of steel hollow sections for the construction sector. Hellenic Cables is one of the largest cable producers in Europe, manufacturing power and telecom cables as well as submarine cables for the aforementioned sectors. For more information about our company, please visit our website at www.cenergyholdings.com.

Disclaimer

Cenergy Holdings SA published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 07:37:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 908 M 1 020 M 1 020 M
Net income 2020 24,8 M 27,8 M 27,8 M
Net Debt 2020 331 M 371 M 371 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 742 M 833 M 833 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,69x
EV / Sales 2020 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 2 238
Free-Float -
Chart CENERGY HOLDINGS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Cenergy Holdings S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENERGY HOLDINGS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alexios Alexiou Chief Executive Officer
Alexandros Benos Chief Financial Officer
Xavier Bedoret Chairman
Joseph A. Rutkowski Independent Non-Executive Director
William Gallagher Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENERGY HOLDINGS S.A.25.81%833
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-14.04%64 159
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED10.64%27 327
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-5.32%15 565
HAL TRUST-5.62%13 203
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-8.67%12 011