Brussels, 22 June 2023

Cenergy Holdings announces that Hellenic Cables, its cables segment, signed a contract with Ørsted, the world's most sustainable energy company, for the supply of inter-array cables for the Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm.

Under the contract, Hellenic Cables will be responsible for the design, manufacture, supply, termination and testing of the inter-array cables that will connect the wind turbines and the offshore converter station. The scope of supply involves approximately 262 km of 66kV inter-array cables with XLPE insulation, comprising approximately 50% of the overall wind farm requirements. Manufacturing will begin in Q4 2025 in Hellenic Cables' state-of-the-art submarine cable plant in Corinth, Greece.

With a capacity of 2.85 GW, Hornsea 3 will be able to produce enough low-cost, clean, renewable electricity to power over 3 million UK homes, making a significant contribution to the UK Government's ambition of having 50 GW offshore wind in operation by 2030. Ørsted has recently outlined at its Capital Markets Day that it is increasingly confident it will be a position take a Final Investment Decision on the project during 2023.

Hornsea 3 will be located 160 km from the Yorkshire coast. When fully online, Ørsted's Hornsea zone - comprising Hornsea 1, 2 and 3 - will have a total capacity in excess of 5 GW.

Hornsea 3 Senior Project Director, Mr. Luke Bridgman, commented: "We are delighted to furtherØrsted's deepening relationship with Hellenic Cables with this important contract award for Hornsea 3. We look forward to a successful collaboration during the execution phase as part of achieving our overall Hornsea 3 goal of providing low-cost clean energy at scale."

Mr. Alexis Alexiou, CEO of Cenergy Holdings, stated: "We are pleased to announce our new collaboration with Ørsted for the supply of inter-array cables for the Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm. With our combined expertise and dedication, we will contribute to the successful development of Hornsea 3, a project that will generate clean, sustainable electricity to power millions of homes. This collaboration not only strengthens our position in the renewable energy sector but also aligns with our vision of creating a greener and more sustainable future. Together with Ørsted, we are powering progress and paving the way for a cleaner, brighter tomorrow."

About Ørsted

The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants, and provides energy products to its customers. Globally, Ørsted is the market leader in offshore wind and it is constructing the world's biggest offshore wind farms off the East Coast of the UK. Its UK offshore wind farms generate enough clean electricity for over 7 million UK homes. Ørsted ranks #1 energy company in Corporate Knights' 2022 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 8,000 people, including over 1,200 in the UK Visit orsted.co.uk or follow us onFacebook,LinkedIn,InstagramandTwitter.

About Cenergy Holdings

Cenergy Holdings is a Belgian holding company listed on both Euronext Brussels and Athens Stock Exchange, investing in leading industrial companies, focusing on the growing global demand of energy transfer, renewables and data transmission. The Cenergy Holdings portfolio consists of Corinth Pipeworks and Hellenic Cables, companies positioned at the forefront of their respective high growth sectors. Hellenic Cables is one of the largest cable producers in Europe, manufacturing power and telecom cables as well as submarine cables. Corinth Pipeworks is a world leader in steel pipe manufacturing for the energy sector and major producer of steel hollow sections for the construction sector. For more information, please visit our website at www.cenergyholdings.com.