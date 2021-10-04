Log in
    CENER   BE0974303357

CENERGY HOLDINGS S.A.

(CENER)
10/04 11:19:15 am
2.53 EUR   +4.98%
Cenergy S A : Press Release

10/04/2021 | 02:26pm EDT
REGULATED INFORMATION

INSIDE INFORMATION

PRESS RELEASE OF CENERGY HOLDINGS SA

Brussels, 4 October 2021

The enclosed information constitutes regulated information as defined in the Royal Decree of 14 November 2007 regarding the duties of issuers of financial instruments, which have been admitted for trading on a regulated market.

In response to a relevant query of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission with no. 2298/04.10.2021 and with reference to an electronic news article, Cenergy Holdings SA (the Company) informs investors that it is constantly exploring possible co-operations aiming at utilizing its assets and know-how in the submarine cable industry as well as investing in new business opportunities with an ultimate goal of best serving its corporate interest.

In this context, the possibility of a partnership with Ørsted, world leader in offshore wind development, for the establishment of a submarine inter array cable factory in the State of Maryland, USA, is examined. The partnership, the terms of which are in the process of being formulated, is conditional upon Ørsted being awarded an offshore wind farm development project in the same State - an award that is expected to be decided in December this year.

The Company, in accordance with capital markets law, will inform investors of any significant development.

About Cenergy Holdings

Cenergy Holdings is a Belgian holding company listed on both Euronext Brussels and Athens Stock Exchange, investing in leading industrial companies, focusing on the growing global demand of energy transfer, renewables and data transmission. The Cenergy Holdings portfolio consists of Corinth Pipeworks and Hellenic Cables, companies positioned at the forefront of their respective high growth sectors. Corinth Pipeworks is a world leader in steel pipe manufacturing for the oil and gas sector and major producer of steel hollow sections for the construction sector. Hellenic Cables is one of the largest cable producers in Europe, manufacturing power and telecom cables as well as submarine cables for the aforementioned sectors. For more information about our company, please visit our website at www.cenergyholdings.com.

Disclaimer

Cenergy Holdings SA published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 18:24:45 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
