Cenergy S A : Press Release

Brussels, 4 October 2021

Brussels, 4 October 2021

In response to a relevant query of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission with no. 2298/04.10.2021 and with reference to an electronic news article, Cenergy Holdings SA (the Company) informs investors that it is constantly exploring possible co-operations aiming at utilizing its assets and know-how in the submarine cable industry as well as investing in new business opportunities with an ultimate goal of best serving its corporate interest.

In this context, the possibility of a partnership with Ørsted, world leader in offshore wind development, for the establishment of a submarine inter array cable factory in the State of Maryland, USA, is examined. The partnership, the terms of which are in the process of being formulated, is conditional upon Ørsted being awarded an offshore wind farm development project in the same State - an award that is expected to be decided in December this year.

The Company, in accordance with capital markets law, will inform investors of any significant development.

About Cenergy Holdings

Cenergy Holdings is a Belgian holding company listed on both Euronext Brussels and Athens Stock Exchange, investing in leading industrial companies, focusing on the growing global demand of energy transfer, renewables and data transmission. The Cenergy Holdings portfolio consists of Corinth Pipeworks and Hellenic Cables, companies positioned at the forefront of their respective high growth sectors. Corinth Pipeworks is a world leader in steel pipe manufacturing for the oil and gas sector and major producer of steel hollow sections for the construction sector. Hellenic Cables is one of the largest cable producers in Europe, manufacturing power and telecom cables as well as submarine cables for the aforementioned sectors. For more information about our company, please visit our website at www.cenergyholdings.com.