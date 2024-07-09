PRESS RELEASE
Brussels, July 9, 2024
Woodside Energy awards Trion Offshore Project to Corinth Pipeworks.
Cenergy Holdings announces that Corinth Pipeworks, its steel pipe segment, was awarded a contract by Woodside Energy, as operator of the Trion deepwater field, to manufacture and supply approximately 118km of High Frequency Welded (HFW) steel pipes.
The Trion field is located in the Perdido Fold Belt in Mexican waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Situated approximately 180km off the Mexican coastline and 30km south of the US-Mexico maritime border, Trion represents a pioneering greenfield development. It is poised to be the first production site from Mexico's deepwater with potential for future discoveries to be tied back to Trion's facilities. Trion is an alliance between Woodside Petróleo Operaciones de México, Sociedad de Responsabilidad Limitada de Capital Variable (60%, Operator) and Pemex Exploración y Producción (40%, non-Operator).
The development involves a wet tree subsea system connected to an infield floating production unit (FPU), which will be linked to a floating storage and offloading (FSO) unit, ensuring efficient extraction and processing of the resources.
This award is another significant milestone in Corinth Pipeworks' offshore presence in the Gulf of Mexico, as end-users and contractors acknowledge the benefits of our welded pipe technology for critical offshore applications.
The pipes will be manufactured at Corinth Pipeworks' state-of-the-art facilities. The scope of supply also includes the application of external coating and concrete weight coating (CWC), all of which will be performed at the same location as the pipe manufacturing. This integrated approach ensures optimal quality control and efficiency throughout the production and coating processes.
"We are delighted to be selected by Woodside Energy for the Trion offshore project," said Ilias Bekiros, General Manager at Corinth Pipeworks. "This award underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality solutions that meet the stringent demands of deepwater energy developments. We look forward to contributing to this groundbreaking project."
About Woodside Energy
Woodside Energy is a global energy company, founded in Australia, working across three continents to produce oil and natural gas and pursue new energy opportunities. In Mexico, Woodside Energy is progressing the Trion project in the Gulf of Mexico and has also announced an agreement with Mexico Pacific Limited to purchase 1.3 million tonnes per annum of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for 20 years. For more information, visit, please visit www.woodside.com
About Cenergy Holdings
Cenergy Holdings is a Belgian holding company listed on both Euronext Brussels and Athens Stock Exchange, investing in leading industrial companies, focusing on the growing global demand of energy transfer, renewables and data transmission. The Cenergy Holdings portfolio consists of Corinth Pipeworks and Hellenic Cables, companies positioned at the forefront of their respective high growth sectors. Hellenic Cables is one of the largest cable producers in Europe, manufacturing power and telecom cables as well as submarine cables. Corinth Pipeworks is a world leader in steel pipe manufacturing for the energy sector and major producer of steel hollow sections for the construction sector. For more information, please visit our website at www.cenergyholdings.com.
