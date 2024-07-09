PRESS RELEASE

Brussels, July 9, 2024

Woodside Energy awards Trion Offshore Project to Corinth Pipeworks.

Cenergy Holdings announces that Corinth Pipeworks, its steel pipe segment, was awarded a contract by Woodside Energy, as operator of the Trion deepwater field, to manufacture and supply approximately 118km of High Frequency Welded (HFW) steel pipes.

The Trion field is located in the Perdido Fold Belt in Mexican waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Situated approximately 180km off the Mexican coastline and 30km south of the US-Mexico maritime border, Trion represents a pioneering greenfield development. It is poised to be the first production site from Mexico's deepwater with potential for future discoveries to be tied back to Trion's facilities. Trion is an alliance between Woodside Petróleo Operaciones de México, Sociedad de Responsabilidad Limitada de Capital Variable (60%, Operator) and Pemex Exploración y Producción (40%, non-Operator).

The development involves a wet tree subsea system connected to an infield floating production unit (FPU), which will be linked to a floating storage and offloading (FSO) unit, ensuring efficient extraction and processing of the resources.

This award is another significant milestone in Corinth Pipeworks' offshore presence in the Gulf of Mexico, as end-users and contractors acknowledge the benefits of our welded pipe technology for critical offshore applications.

The pipes will be manufactured at Corinth Pipeworks' state-of-the-art facilities. The scope of supply also includes the application of external coating and concrete weight coating (CWC), all of which will be performed at the same location as the pipe manufacturing. This integrated approach ensures optimal quality control and efficiency throughout the production and coating processes.

"We are delighted to be selected by Woodside Energy for the Trion offshore project," said Ilias Bekiros, General Manager at Corinth Pipeworks. "This award underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality solutions that meet the stringent demands of deepwater energy developments. We look forward to contributing to this groundbreaking project."