CENIT AG: Premature contract renewal of CEO Peter Schneck

Stuttgart, 19 June 2024 - The Supervisory Board today approved the premature extension of Peter Schneck's contract. The Management Board contract, originally concluded for three years, has now been extended for a period of five years until 17 October 2029. Peter Schneck joined CENIT AG as a member of the Management Board on 18 October 2021 and was appointed CEO on 1 January 2022. Additional information: ISIN: DE0005407100

WKN: 540710

Ticker symbol: CSH

Market segment: Regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

CENIT Aktiengesellschaft

Industriestrasse 52-54

D-70565 Stuttgart

Investor Relations

Tanja Marinovic

Telefon: +49 (0) 711 - 78 25 3320

Fax: +49 (0) 711 - 78 25 44 4320

E-Mail: t.marinovic@cenit.com

