CENIT AG: Premature contract renewal of CEO Peter Schneck
June 19, 2024 at 12:29 pm EDT
19-Jun-2024 / 18:26 CET/CEST
Stuttgart, 19 June 2024 - The Supervisory Board today approved the premature extension of Peter Schneck's contract. The Management Board contract, originally concluded for three years, has now been extended for a period of five years until 17 October 2029.
Peter Schneck joined CENIT AG as a member of the Management Board on 18 October 2021 and was appointed CEO on 1 January 2022.
CENIT AG is a Germany-based company that provides information technology (IT) software and consultancy services for business processes in the manufacturing industry and financial service providers. The Company divides its business into two segments: Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and Enterprise Information Management (EIM). The PLM segment concentrates on industrial customers and corresponding technology and focuses on the automotive, aerospace, mechanical engineering, and shipbuilding industries, products, and services in PLM, such as CATIA by Dassault System software or SAP and internally generated software, such as cenitCONNECT and FASTsuite. The EIM segment concentrates on the customer segment trade, banks, insurance, and providers. The focus is on products of the strategic software partner IBM and internally generated software and consulting services in the field of document management and business intelligence.