EQS-Ad-hoc: CENIT AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Contract
CENIT AG: Premature contract renewal of CEO Peter Schneck

19-Jun-2024 / 18:26 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Stuttgart, 19 June 2024 - The Supervisory Board today approved the premature extension of Peter Schneck's contract. The Management Board contract, originally concluded for three years, has now been extended for a period of five years until 17 October 2029.

Peter Schneck joined CENIT AG as a member of the Management Board on 18 October 2021 and was appointed CEO on 1 January 2022.

 

Additional information:

ISIN: DE0005407100
WKN: 540710
Ticker symbol: CSH
Market segment: Regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
CENIT Aktiengesellschaft
Industriestrasse 52-54
D-70565 Stuttgart

< End of ad hoc announcement >

Contact:
Investor Relations
Tanja Marinovic
Telefon: +49 (0) 711 - 78 25 3320
Fax: +49 (0) 711 - 78 25 44 4320
E-Mail: t.marinovic@cenit.com



End of Inside Information

19-Jun-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: CENIT AG
Industriestraße 52 - 54
70565 Stuttgart
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)711 78 25 - 30
Fax: +49 (0)711 78 25 - 4000
E-mail: aktie@cenit.de
Internet: www.cenit.com
ISIN: DE0005407100
WKN: 540710
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1929181

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1929181  19-Jun-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1929181&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_com~~~71435185-72e2-4ff3-98c0-1866a1714c4a