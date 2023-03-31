Advanced search
    CSH   DE0005407100

CENIT AG

(CSH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:30:00 2023-03-31 am EDT
12.90 EUR   +1.18%
04:44aCenit : FinancialReport2022
PU
04:44aCenit : In the fiscal year 2022, CENIT AG achieved strong sales of EUR 162.2 million and EBIT of EUR 6.3 million
PU
01/12Cenit : Tolerance management partnership between CENIT and TECHNODAT in Eastern Europe …
PU
CENIT : FinancialReport2022

03/31/2023 | 04:44am EDT
Titelseite

CENIT Key Data 2018-2022

in million EUR

2022

2021

2020

2019

2018

Total revenue

162.15

146.07

142.13

171.71*

169.99*

EBITDA

11.94

11.27

9.59

15.24

11,95

EBIT

6.31

6.23

3.63

9.20

9.03

Net income

6.61

4.35

2.29

6.96

6.13

Earnings per share in EUR

0.75

0.51

0.28

0.82

0.73

Dividend per share in EUR

Proposal: 0.50

0.75

0.47

0.00

0.60

Equity ratio in %

35.3

47.0

51.2

45.8

49.4

Number of employees

861

685

711

737

757

Number of shares

8,367,758

*Li mi ted comparability due to change i n a ccounting policy, s ee s ection B Notes to the consolidated financial statements

Contents

Preface of the Management Board 004-008

Supervisory Board Report 009-014

Sustainable Digitalization 015-023

Management Report 024-058

Group Financial Statement 059-132

Balance sheet 060-061

Income statement 062-062

Statement of comprehensive income 063-063

Statement of changes in equity 064-064

Statement of cash flows 065-065

Notes to the financial statement 066-122

Auditor's report 123-131

Responsibility statement 132-132

AG-Financial Statement 133-149

Balance sheet 134-135

Income statement 136-136

Notes to the Financial Statements AG 137-150

Statement of changes in fixed assets 151-152

Auditor's report 153-160

Responsibility statement 161-162

Preface of the Management Board

Ladies and gentleman*,

When we addressed you in the preface of last year's annual report, we spoke about a time of unforeseeable and constant challenges. Unfortunately, a year on, not much has changed in that regard. In light of fragile supply chains, a tense economic situation and the conflict in Ukraine, it is fair to say that political, economic and societal upheaval continues to inform all of our actions.

In 2022, we as the CENIT Group responded with a dynamism that is exceptional in view of the ongoing challenges generally. Not only have we set the course for further forward-looking development of the CENIT Group, we have already implemented numerous projects and underpinned them with clear results and milestones. These include planned acquisitions, internal programs, portfolio-based refinements and significant customer projects.

First and foremost, we would like to thank the employees of our global CENIT organization. It is their dedication that has made all of these projects possible. They were united in their support of us and often went the extra mile to obtain the best results possible. They never tired, even when the pace was tough.

CENIT's sales year 2022 in review

Let's first take a look at our economic ratios. The companies in the CENIT Group recorded sales of

EUR 162.2 million globally.Compared withEUR 146.1 million in the prior year, this translatesinto a satisfying increase of 11%. Over the same period, group EBIT rose marginally from EUR 6.2 million in 2021 to EUR 6.3 million. It's worth remembering in this context that the CENIT team succeeded in making necessary changes to day-to-day operations while at the same time compensating for the loss of significant subsidies.

The sale of third-party software (including software maintenance) still accounts for the largest proportion of total sales (roughly 54.3%). However, the share of sales attributable to proprietary CENIT software solutions as well as to consulting and services also rose in 2022. Firstly, this is in line with our planned objective of driving the development and sale of CENIT's own solutions.

Secondly, we are endeavoring to further establish CENIT as a reliable and competent advisor to our customers. Watching the corresponding sales components move in the desired direction is proof that we have taken the right course of action.

The performance of the CENIT share in 2022 is indicative of relative stability. The share price rose in the first half of the year, only to fall slightly in the last four months of the year. Despite the year-end taper, on average the performance of the CENIT share was positive, outperforming comparable companies in our peer group.

*CENIT i s an Equal Opportunities Employer. For us, diversity a nd equal treatment of all people is a matter of principle. In the s ense of better readability, however, we refrain from using gender-differentiating formulations throughout this a nnual report. In the interests of equality, the relevant terms a pply to a ll genders a nd orientations. The abbreviated form of l a nguage does not imply a ny va luation and is merely for editorial reasons.

Disclaimer

CENIT AG published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 08:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 163 M 178 M 178 M
Net income 2022 3,96 M 4,31 M 4,31 M
Net cash 2022 3,40 M 3,71 M 3,71 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,8x
Yield 2022 4,31%
Capitalization 107 M 116 M 116 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 858
Free-Float 75,0%
Consensus
